Frontrunner to succeed Merkel calls for up to €30 billion to rebuild flood-hit German towns

Laschet, who leads one of the states hardest hit by the historic deluge, North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), told a special session of the regional legislature that victims could count on “solidarity”.

“The total damage in North Rhine-Westphalia will reach 13 billion euros according to initial estimates,” he said, while neighbouring state Rhineland-Palatinate “will reach a similar, perhaps even higher sum”.

Laschet said Germany’s 16 state leaders and the federal government were well on their way to hammering out a relief package for afflicted areas.

“All the states have shown they are ready to commit this 20 to 30 billion euros.”

He added that NRW had not faced the need to rebuild thousands of destroyed homes at once since World War II and would appoint an official to manage the reconstruction effort and improve disaster warning systems.