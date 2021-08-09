Climate change: Germany says time is ‘running out’ to save planet

The sobering study by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), released on Monday, warns that people will face more extreme weather, such as increasing number of heatwaves, droughts and flooding due to the effects of global warming.

However, scientists say there is still time to act to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in order to avoid a catastrophe.

It comes after Germany experienced severe deadly flooding that claimed the lives of more than 180 people and devastated communities.

“The report makes it clear that we can no longer avoid many of the consequences of climate change today – we can only prepare and adapt to them as best as we can,” said German environment minister Svenja Schulze, pointing to the deadly floods that struck western Germany in July as an example of the result of global warming.

“There have already been enough wake-up calls and appeals,” the SPD politician said in Berlin. “The IPCC report presented today shows us once again that time is running out to save the planet as we know it.”

Es gab genug Weckrufe und Appelle. Der #IPCC-Bericht zeigt erneut, dass die Zeit für die Rettung des Planeten, wie wir ihn kennen, abläuft. Viele Klimawandelfolgen können wir schon heute nicht mehr vermeiden – wir können uns nur bestmöglich darauf vorbereiten und anpassen. (1/5) — Svenja Schulze (@SvenjaSchulze68) August 9, 2021

READ ALSO: How the extreme flooding in Germany is linked to global warming

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

Germany’s federal election coming up on September 26th, climate change will be on many voters’ minds.

READ ALSO: Germany’s Greens propose new climate ministry with veto power

What does the report say – and what does it mean for Germany?

The IPCC said in no uncertain terms that peoples’ behaviour is affecting the planet massively. The report said it is “unequivocal that human influence has warmed the atmosphere, oceans and land”.