IN PICTURES: 1200 demonstrators protest far-right march in Weimar

The counter-demonstrators totalled 1,200, police spokesperson Judith Schnuphase told German newspaper Bild.

Meanwhile, around 120 people took part in the neo-Nazi march itself, which was roughly in line with expectations, the spokesperson said.

Participants of a far-right march walk down the street in Weimar with flags and banners reading “Destroy capitalism: freedom, justice, work”. Photo: dpa-Bildfunk

Because both sides had posted online to mobilise their members across Germany, the city and the police were prepared for considerably more participants on both sides.

The paper reported that there was a large police presence in Weimar, including officers from other states, such as Bavaria and Lower Saxony, as well as the federal police force, which had announced checks on train travellers at the station. A water cannon was in place near the station from Saturday morning.

(article continues below) See also on The Local:

Some of the more radical counter-demonstrators tried to access the area where the far-right march was taking place multiple times, according to the police.

Police hold back participants of a demonstration against a far-right march. picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Sebastian Willnow

Around 25 officials from Lower Saxony were involved in scuffles in the process with police using pepper spray and batons to prevent this.

The pepper spray used also hit police officers, according to observations by a dpa reporter on the scene, Bild reported.

Participants of the counter-demonstration, some with completely covered faces, stand together on a street in Weimar. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Sebastian Willnow

Some of the counter-demonstrators were expelled from the area, according to the police, and some violated the ban on face coverings.

A spokesperson for Mobit, a Thuringia-based initiative against far-right activity, said they were pleased so many people from different cities and regions in Germany were against the neo-Nazi march.

Participants of neo-Nazi march walk down the street in Weimar with flags and banners. Photo: picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild | Sebastian Willnow

The attempt by the right-wing extremists to mobilise a larger number of “Querdenker” had apparently not been successful, they said.

READ ALSO: Germany’s spy agency to monitor ‘Querdenker’ Covid sceptics

READ ALSO: How Germany’s anti-mask movement is creating strange bedfellows