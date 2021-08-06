German prosecutors start probe against district official over catastrophic floods

Floods

The town of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler in the Ahrweiler district was gutted in the floods. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Thomas Frey
German prosecutors said Friday they have launched an investigation against the district chief of the flood-hit region of Ahrweiler over alleged negligence that resulted in the deaths of dozens of residents.

Some 189 people lost their lives in severe floods that pummelled western Germany in mid-July, raising questions about whether enough was done to warn residents.

Following an initial examination of the case, prosecutors in Koblenz said they have “affirmed the initial suspicion of negligent homicide and negligent bodily harm… and have initiated investigations.”

Ahrweiler district chief Juergen Pföhler is the focus of the probe because he had “sole decision-making authority” and was meant to be in charge of the operation according to current regulations.

READ ALSO: UPDATE: German prosecutors consider manslaughter probe into deadly floods

Another member of the crisis group, who had for at least part of the time taken over the command of the emergency response, was also under investigation, prosecutors said, without naming the suspect.

After reconstructing the events, investigators found that forecasts about the impeding floods should have led officials to sound the warning and evacuate residents living near the swollen Ahr river by 8:30 pm on July 14th.

“This – according to the initial suspicion – was obviously either not carried out, or not carried out with the required clarity or only carried out belatedly, such that it could amount negligence,” said prosecutors.

Sixteen people are still missing after torrents of water ripped through towns and villages, destroying bridges, roads, railways and  housing in the region’s worst flooding disaster in living memory.

