Living in Germany: Aftermath of the floods, language confusion and Merkel’s last summer conference

<p><b>Solidarity after the crisis - but what can we learn?</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Germany is reeling after the flood catastrophe last week killed at least 180 people and destroyed houses and infrastructure. As the country mourns, volunteers have been helping with the recovery efforts and the </span><a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20210719/explained-how-you-can-support-victims-of-the-german-flood-tragedy/"><span style="font-weight: 400;">public has been donating</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;">. Yet tough questions are being asked now - on the effects of climate change and also if German authorities did enough to warn residents of the flooding. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Now there is</span><a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20210724/germanys-interior-economics-ministries-give-go-ahead-to-emergency-sms-warnings/"><span style="font-weight: 400;"> talk of introducing a ‘cell broadcast’ or ‘wireless emergency alert’ system</span></a><span style="font-weight: 400;"> in Germany, which would see an SMS alert sent out to residents during dangerous situations. This system is in place in countries including the US, Canada, New Zealand, South Korea, the Netherlands and Japan among others. </span></p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20210724/german-floods-death-toll-hits-180-with-150-still-missing/">German floods death reach toll reaches 180 - and dozens still missing</a></strong></p>[caption id="attachment_648503" align="alignnone" width="646"]<img class="wp-image-648503 size-full" src="https://www.thelocal.de/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/249334865-1.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="431" /> <em>The big clean up in Bad Münstereifel, North Rhine-Westphalia. Photo: picture alliance/dpa | Thomas Banneyer</em>[/caption]<p><b>Tweet of the week</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Maybe it’s just us, but we never tire of tweets and memes about the German language. And this one is no different, spotlighting a few of the ways German is absolutely wild (at least in the eyes of non-native speakers. One Twitter user said: “Ah, yes. My native language. I always feel sorry for my colleagues from other countries when they try to master it. But it usually leads to some hilarious results.”</span></p><p>https://twitter.com/Sereiya_/status/1413576057576427526?s=20</p><p> </p><p><b>Picture of the week</b></p><p><img class="alignnone wp-image-648500 size-full" src="https://www.thelocal.de/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/249086042.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="430" /></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Well, can you believe it? After 16 years as German Chancellor, Angela Merkel is passing on the baton at the September federal election. Merkel on Thursday gave her last summer press conference - a tradition that sees journalists ask her questions before the summer break. This year the focus was on the tragic floods and the Covid pandemic - Merkel used the moment to call on everyone in Germany to get vaccinated. This collage by DPA shows Merkel during the conference every year from 2021(top left) to 2006 (bottom right). </span></p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20210722/germany-is-a-strong-country-but-we-have-work-to-do-says-merkel-in-last-summer-press-conference/">‘Germany is a strong country but we have work to do’ says Merkel in last summer press conference</a></strong></p><p><b>Did you know?</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">You have probably tasted (and enjoyed) Haribo sweets - but did you know that they come from Germany AND that the brand name is an abbreviation of the inventor?</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Haribo is an abbreviation of HAns RIegel von BOnn. He started making </span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Gummibärchen</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;"> sweets in his kitchen with some sugar, a marble slab and a rolling pin back in the 1920s. And the rest, as they say, is history. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">You might know the English slogan for Haribo sweets as ‘kids and grown-ups love it so - the happy world of Haribo’, but the original German catchphrase was ‘</span><i><span style="font-weight: 400;">Haribo macht Kinder froh - und Erwachsene ebenso</span></i><span style="font-weight: 400;">’, which translates to ‘Haribo makes children happy - and adults too’.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">For more</span><a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20210722/nine-things-you-might-be-surprised-came-from-germany/"><span style="font-weight: 400;"> interesting inventions check out our story here. </span></a></p>[caption id="attachment_648074" align="alignnone" width="646"]<img class="wp-image-648074 size-full" src="https://www.thelocal.de/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/225878715.jpg" alt="" width="646" height="413" /> Photo: picture alliance/dpa/Haribo GmbH | Haribo GmbH[/caption]<p><b>What else would you like to see in The Local Germany?</b></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">We are working hard to explain life in Germany for you, whether it’s the latest on the pandemic in Germany, travel rules, news stories you need to know about or interesting features. We are working hard to explain life in Germany for you, whether it's the latest on the pandemic in Germany, travel rules, news stories you need to know about or interesting features.
