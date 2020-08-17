German word of the day: Der Pechvogel
If you're feeling especially unlucky ahead of Friday the 13th, this word can help you describe you put a name on your misfortune.
Whether it’s missing the bus, spilling red wine over a brand new carpet or losing your phone: the German word “Pechvogel” is used to describe someone who is always plagued by bad luck.
The word’s literal translation into English, “tar/pitch bird”, may initially appear to have little to do with unfortunate twists of fate.
READ ALSO: Friday the 13th: Eight strange superstitions which Germans hold dearly
“Pech” on its own, however, means bad luck or misfortune in German. But where did this new meaning come from, and how do birds fit into the equation?
In the 15th century, hunters used to cover surfaces with tar (or pitch) to trap unsuspecting birds. People soon began to use this popular hunting method as a metaphor for people prone to strokes of misfortune.
Before long, the word “Pech” had also taken on the meaning of “bad luck”, and the term “Pechvogel” was born.
Although this hunting practise has long since been banned, the word still remains in everyday use across Germany.
READ ALSO: 12 German words you won't find in English
The idea is also ingrained in popular culture - famous “Pechvögel” include Donald Duck, Wil E. Coyote, and Scrat the squirrel.
Next time you feel as though you’re a human jinx, be sure to make use of this strange but fitting term!
Examples:
“Du bist ein richtiger Pechvogel!”
You’re a walking disaster!
“Alles ist heute schief gelaufen. Ich bin so ein Pechvogel!”
Everything has gone wrong today. Bad luck follows me everywhere!
Don't miss any of our German words and expressions of the day by downloading our new app (available on Apple and Android) and then selecting the German Word of the Day in your Notification options via the User button.
Comments
See Also
Whether it’s missing the bus, spilling red wine over a brand new carpet or losing your phone: the German word “Pechvogel” is used to describe someone who is always plagued by bad luck.
The word’s literal translation into English, “tar/pitch bird”, may initially appear to have little to do with unfortunate twists of fate.
READ ALSO: Friday the 13th: Eight strange superstitions which Germans hold dearly
“Pech” on its own, however, means bad luck or misfortune in German. But where did this new meaning come from, and how do birds fit into the equation?
In the 15th century, hunters used to cover surfaces with tar (or pitch) to trap unsuspecting birds. People soon began to use this popular hunting method as a metaphor for people prone to strokes of misfortune.
Before long, the word “Pech” had also taken on the meaning of “bad luck”, and the term “Pechvogel” was born.
Although this hunting practise has long since been banned, the word still remains in everyday use across Germany.
READ ALSO: 12 German words you won't find in English
The idea is also ingrained in popular culture - famous “Pechvögel” include Donald Duck, Wil E. Coyote, and Scrat the squirrel.
Next time you feel as though you’re a human jinx, be sure to make use of this strange but fitting term!
Examples:
“Du bist ein richtiger Pechvogel!”
You’re a walking disaster!
“Alles ist heute schief gelaufen. Ich bin so ein Pechvogel!”
Everything has gone wrong today. Bad luck follows me everywhere!
Don't miss any of our German words and expressions of the day by downloading our new app (available on Apple and Android) and then selecting the German Word of the Day in your Notification options via the User button.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.