German word of the day: Quasi

<p dir="ltr" id="docs-internal-guid-85a27f06-7fff-752e-5c73-5259500c1b28"><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p>"Quasi" literally means so to speak, in a sense or virtually. Often it is used to introduce a connection or resemblance between two similar things.</p><p>It is also used in the sense of the German words "fast" (almost, nearly) or "prinzipiell" (principally).</p><p>Sometimes it is also said humorously to exaggerate something, especially in a sentence where it is obvious that what is being said is untrue.</p><p>One of its colloquial uses, probably the most common, means "basically" or "sort of".</p><p><strong>What are its origins?</strong></p><p>It stems from the Latin words "qua" and "si" which put together originally means as if, just as though or as it were.</p><p><strong>How is it used?</strong></p><p>"Quasi" is mainly spoken and not used in written text.</p><p>Generally, it is used as a filler word, lacking actually importance or meaning, but many people believe that by using it, it makes you sound sophisticated and knowledgeable.</p><p><strong>Examples</strong></p><p><i>"Ich bin Zweiter Platz geworden, also bin ich quasi der Gewinner."</i></p><p>"I became second place, so I am practically the winner."</p><p><i>"Ich meine, Grün ist doch quasi Gelb."</i></p><p>"I mean, green is basically yellow."</p><p><i>"Hat sie es dir denn versprochen?" </i><i>"Quasi schon."</i></p><p>"Did she promise you that?" "Sort of, yeah."</p><p> </p>