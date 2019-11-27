German pensioner loses €20k in cash after leaving it on car roof

<p>The 69-year-old man in Witten, near Bohum in western Germany, withdrew €20,000 of cash from a bank last Friday in order to buy a new car,<a href="https://www.presseportal.de/blaulicht/pm/11530/4451089" target="_blank"> police said in a statement.</a></p><p>He then placed the envelope with the cash on the roof of his current car. However, he forgot about the envelope and drove off.</p><p>A short time later, police said the man noticed that the envelope had disappeared.</p><p>Police are urgently appealing for anyone who finds the money to hand it into a lost property office or to the police so that the large sum can be reunited with the pensioner.</p><p>The man withdrew the cash at around 3.40pm on Friday, November 22nd from a bank at Ruhrstraße 45 in Witten. He drove off in the direction of Husemannstraße.</p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>READ ALSO: </strong></span></p><ul><li><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190507/card-payments-outstrip-cash-for-first-time-in-germany">Card payments outstrip cash for the first time in Germany</a></strong></span></li><li><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20170518/vast-majority-of-germans-never-want-to-give-up-cash-poll-shows">Vast majority of Germans never want to give up cash, poll shows</a></strong></span></li></ul><p>Police appealed on Twitter for anyone with information to get in touch.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="de">Kuvert aufs Autodach gelegt und losgefahren: Senior verliert am Freitag 20.000 Euro im Bereich Ruhrstraße in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Witten?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Witten</a>.❗Wer das registrierte Geld findet, bringt es bitte umgehend zur Polizei❗📞 Zeugentelefon: 02302 / 209-8305 oder 0234 / 909-4441Infos: <a href="https://t.co/Q9DZhoSDzU">https://t.co/Q9DZhoSDzU</a> <a href="https://t.co/klNpJIwUSk">pic.twitter.com/klNpJIwUSk</a></p>— Polizei NRW BO (@polizei_nrw_bo) <a href="https://twitter.com/polizei_nrw_bo/status/1199334384765038600?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 26, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p><strong>A nation of cash lovers</strong></p><p>Although things are changing slowly as card payments become more popular, Germany is known for its <i>Bargeld</i> (cash) culture, and it's not unusual to pay for expensive items with cash.</p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20180102/will-the-german-love-affair-with-cash-ever-end">Will the German love affair with cash ever end?</a></strong></span></p><p>In fact, hardly any other nation likes paying with banknotes as much as the Germans do.</p><p>According to Barkow Consulting, only about every 20th payment in Germany is processed by credit card. Statistically speaking, founder Peter Barkow said each German citizen keeps €2,200 cash at home.</p><p>Germans carried an average of €103 in their wallets in 2016, a study by the European Central Bank revealed, compared with an average of only €65 in the Eurozone.</p>