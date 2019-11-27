Dresden museum confirms 49-carat diamond among heist haul

<p>Publishing a list of the pieces taken in Monday's brazen raid, the Green Vault museum at Dresden's royal palace said the items stolen included a sword whose hilt is encrusted with nine large and 770 smaller diamonds, and a shoulderpiece which contains the famous 49-carat Dresden white diamond.</p><p>A total of 11 pieces were removed completely, while individual parts of a further three items were also missing.</p><p>The Dresden white is one of the most precious jewels in the collection of former Saxon ruler August the Strong.</p><p>Tobias Kormind, managing director of the diamond retailer 77Diamonds, told AFP that it could be worth up to $10 or $12 million, adding that thieves would have "hit the jackpot" if they did take it.</p><p>"None of the diamonds would have been in themselves extra special except for the one large Dresden White," he said.</p><p>The 49-carat diamond was cut in the early 18th century and bought at great expense by August the Strong, then Elector of Saxony, in 1728.</p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20191127/calls-for-greater-security-as-parts-of-dresden-museum-reopened">Part of Dresden museum reopened amid calls for more security</a></strong></span></p><p><strong>'Criminal gang'</strong></p><p>In dramatic <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20191126/video-watch-thieves-break-into-dresdens-green-vault">CCTV footage released by police on Monday,</a> one of the suspects can be seen using an axe to break into the display case containing three diamond jewellery collections.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1574928787_127098349.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 764px;" /><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>This photo shows one of the diamond treasures stolen. Photo: DPA/Jürgen Karpinski/Green Vault/Police Headquarters Dresden</i></span></p><p>The thieves launched their audacious raid in the early hours of Monday morning, instigating a partial powercut before breaking through a window protected by iron bars.</p><p>They then headed straight for the display cabinet in what police said was a "targeted and premeditated crime".</p><p>Police said Wednesday that after studying the video material, they now believed that there were four perpetrators in total.</p><p>Having called for witnesses to come forward earlier in the week, the investigative commission said they had received 205 tip-offs from the public by Wednesday afternoon.</p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20191126/what-you-need-to-know-about-the-dresden-museum-art-heist">Everything you need to know about the Dresden museum heist</a></strong></span></p><p>Dresden police chief Jôrg Kubiessa told broadcaster ZDF that a "criminal gang" may be behind the robbery.</p><p>Dresden police said they were also in contact with colleagues in Berlin to explore possible connections to a similar heist in the capital two years ago.</p><p>In 2017, a 100-kilogramme (220-pound), 24-karat giant gold coin was stolen from Berlin's Bode Museum.</p><p>Four men with links to a notorious Berlin gang were later arrested and put on trial.</p><p>The coin has never been recovered, and fears are growing that the Dresden treasures will also remain lost forever.</p><p><i>By Kit Holden </i></p>