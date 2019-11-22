One man dead and 23 injured in Wiesbaden bus crash

<p>According to police, the man died in hospital on Friday after being hit by the public bus in the Hessian capital on Thursday evening. </p><p>A total of 23 people were injured in the accident, three of them seriously.</p><p>The 65-year-old driver of the bus lost control of his vehicle and collided with several vehicles. However, the cause of the incident is not yet known.</p><p>"It could have been a technical defect or human error. We can't say that yet," said a police spokeswoman on Friday morning.</p><p>According to initial findings, the driver had stopped in front of Wiesbaden’s main station (Hauptbahnhof) to allow passengers to board and alight, but then entered into oncoming traffic.</p><p>The driver collided with three oncoming cars. The drivers of those cars suffered minor injuries. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1574419196_wiesbaden.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p><i><span style="font-size:10px;">Wiesbaden emergency workers at the scene on Thursday evening. Photo: DPA</span></i></p><p>The bus then drove across a grassy area and collided with three more oncoming cars. Two drivers were slightly injured and one was seriously injured.</p><p>Afterwards, according to police reports, the bus collided with the rear end of a parked bus, whose driver suffered serious injuries. Nine passengers were also slightly injured. </p><p>Finally, the 65-year-old bus driver hit two people with his vehicle at the bus stop, including the 85-year-old man who died later. The second passer-by suffered minor injuries. </p><p>According to the police spokeswoman, the bus driver himself was seriously injured, and five of his passengers suffered slight injuries.</p><p>A large-scale closure of the scene of the accident lasted until late into the night, causing considerable traffic disruption.</p><p>The rescue service and fire brigade were on site with a total of almost 30 vehicles and over 80 emergency staff.</p><p>Because the investigations are to be continued on Friday, police expect further delays. The damaged cars and buses were towed away.</p>