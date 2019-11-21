German word of the day: Der Schnorrer

<p>Do you know someone who is frequently “borrowing” small sums of money, or small items, <a href="https://www.duden.de/rechtschreibung/schnorren">without ever returning the favour</a>?</p><p>Then you may have yourself a <i>Schnorrer</i>. One would translate this unflattering colloquial term as “a sponger” or “a scrounger” in English. </p><p>Although it’s probably inadvisable to directly call someone a <i>Schnorrer</i>, the verb form - <i>schnorren</i> - is often used light heartedly, for example when asking someone politely for something small. </p><p><strong>Where does it come from?</strong></p><p>The word <i>Schnorrer</i> is one of the many German words with Yiddish heritage. Yiddish, the historical language of the Ashkenazi Jews, emerged in southwestern Germany between the<a href="https://www.uni-trier.de/index.php?id=47261"> 9th and 12th centuries</a> when Hebrew words became mixed with German.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20180926/how-yiddish-is-german">How Yiddish survives in Europe - through German</a></strong></p><p>The word Schnorrer itself seems to have come into existence in the <a href="https://www.dwds.de/wb/Schnorrer">early 18th century</a>, as a word used to refer to beggar-musicians would often travel around with a whistle, or <i>Schnurrpfeife,</i> to aid them in their quest for obtaining money. </p><p><strong>Examples of use</strong></p><p><i>Pass auf - Er ist ein Schnorrer.</i></p><p>Be careful - he is a sponger.</p><p><i>Kann ich mir eine Zigarette von dir schnorren?</i></p><p>Can I pinch a cigarette from you? </p><p><i>Er hat Geld von allen seinen Freunden geschnorrt.</i></p><p>He has scrounged money from all of his friends.</p>