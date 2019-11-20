German word of the day: Die Meinungsfreiheit

<p>Americans are known worldwide for loving the right to free expression and freedom of speech that are protected by the US Constitution. <i>Meinungsfreiheit</i>, or <i>Meinungsäußerungsfreiheit</i>, refers to the concept of freedom of speech, or freedom of expression in Germany. </p><p>Let’s break that down a little: </p><p>- <i>Die Meinung</i> translates to ‘the opinion’ </p><p>- <i>Die Äußerung</i> means ‘the utterance’ </p><p>- <i>Die Freiheit</i> translates to ‘political freedom’ or ‘liberty’ </p><p>Therefore, <i>die Meinungsäußerungsfreiheit</i>, refers to the freedom to utter one’s opinion publicly. </p><p>The word <i>Meinungsfreiheit</i> is more commonly used to signal this concept in Germany. </p><p><span style="font-size:10px;"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1574171139_law.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></span>The Bundesverfassungsgericht, German Federal Constitutional Court, holds a session. Photo: DPA.</p><p>While the right to free expression is protected by the <i>Grundgesetz</i>, or German Basic Law (Article 5), there are some instances where expression is not completely protected. An example of this is Germany’s well-known laws against Holocaust denial. </p><p>The extent of Germany’s constitutional protection for free expression is still a matter of public debate. <i>Meinungsfreiheit</i> is a good word to know if you are interested in German politics and government. </p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190520/german-grundgesetz-turning-70-but-what-does-the-basic-law-actually-mean">Grundgesetz: What does Germany's 'Basic Law' really mean? </a></strong></p><p>Here are some examples of how you might talk about Meinungsfreiheit in German: </p><p><i>Deutschland hat die Meinungsfreiheit mit Artikel Fünf des Grundgesetzes gesichert. </i></p><p>Germany has protected the right to free expression with Article 5 of its Basic Law (constitution). </p><p><i>Es gibt viele verschiedene Rechtsfälle in Deutschland zur Meinungsfreiheit. </i></p><p>There are many legal cases about freedom of expression in Germany. </p><p><i>Was denken Sie, sollte es Grenzen der Meinungsfreiheit geben? </i></p><p>What do you think, should there be limits to freedom of expression?</p>