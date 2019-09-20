Germany's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Four German states push for smoking ban in cars with children

The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
20 September 2019
09:13 CEST+02:00
smokingsmoking lawsbanvocabularylearning german

Share this article

Four German states push for smoking ban in cars with children
Several German states want to criminalize smoking in cars. Photo: DPA
The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
20 September 2019
09:13 CEST+02:00
Politicians in four German states are demanding a nationwide ban on smoking in vehicles where children or pregnant women are present.

North Rhine-Westphalia, Hamburg, Lower Saxony and Schleswig-Holstein were to submit a proposal for discussion in the Bundesrat, Germany’s upper house of parliament, on Friday. 

It has been welcomed by doctors. President of the German Medical Association, Klaus Reinhardt, said a ban was long overdue. 

Passive smoking "massively" damages health, particularly the health of unborn babies, children and adolescents, he said. 

"It should be a matter of course not to smoke in their presence,” Reinhardt said. "Where this insight is lacking, the state has to intervene.”

The proposal would see the law for the protection of non-smokers changed. Violations of the law would result in fines of between €500 and €3,000.

READ ALSO: Opinion - Why Germany needs to take the smoking ban more seriously

The states want to see a nationwide ban.

After it is presented in the Bundesrat, the proposal will be discussed in committees. The goal is for the Bundesrat to introduce a bill in the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament.

Lower Saxony's health minister Carola Reimann, of the centre-left SPD, said: "The federal government must finally act and implement the corresponding regulations.”

Earlier this month, Karl-Josef Laumann, CDU health minister in North Rhine-Westphalia, said: "Unborn babies and children cannot protect themselves from the dangers of passive smoking. This is why we need this smoking ban."

Although there is broad support for the move, critics say a law could be difficult to enforce.

The Federal Ministry of Health has so far declined to comment on the proposal.

According to a study by the GfK Institute published recently, 90 percent of non-smokers and 80 percent of smokers in Germany support a ban on smoking in cars with children.

There are already similar laws in place in Italy, Greece, France, and the UK.

Vocabulary

Smoking ban - (das) Rauchverbot

Passive smoking (das) Passivrauchen

Pregnant women - (die) Schwangere

Overdue - überfällig

We're aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? Let us know.

 
smokingsmoking lawsbanvocabularylearning german
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

 

Popular articles

  1. Proxy not postal: Brits in Europe urged to register to vote ahead of likely 'Brexit election'
  2. 'It's difficult to make new friends': Germany ranked one of hardest countries for settling in
  3. 9 German words that perfectly sum up being in your 30s
  4. The 8 dos and don'ts you need to keep in mind at Oktoberfest
  5. Update: Six things to know about the climate strikes in Germany

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

 

More news

Discussion forum

21/09
US Citizen residing in Germany. Where to invest?
21/09
Probezeit with illness problems
20/09
Adult chat - for discussions of an adult nature
19/09
Selling an apartment or house in Germany
19/09
Calls from Strange Numbers - Telephone Scams
19/09
Tax return processing times by the Finanzamt
View all discussions

Noticeboard

17/09
Room in a 2 bedroom shared flat in Munich
01/09
3.5 room apartment in Munich Schwabing to rent out
14/08
Native English Speaking Counselling Service
13/08
Room for artist to write and draw - Kreuzberg - 10965 area
07/08
Diffusion 2019: 15 protocols and 2 days of hacking
11/07
TAIMI - Gay dating & social network launches in Germany!
View all notices
Post a new notice