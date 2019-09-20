Four German states push for smoking ban in cars with children

<p>North Rhine-Westphalia, Hamburg, Lower Saxony and Schleswig-Holstein were to submit a proposal for discussion in the Bundesrat, Germany’s upper house of parliament, on Friday. </p><p>It has been welcomed by doctors. President of the German Medical Association, Klaus Reinhardt, said a ban was long overdue. </p><p>Passive smoking "massively" damages health, particularly the health of unborn babies, children and adolescents, he said. </p><p>"It should be a matter of course not to smoke in their presence,” Reinhardt said. "Where this insight is lacking, the state has to intervene.”</p><p>The proposal would see the law for the protection of non-smokers changed. Violations of the law would result in fines of between €500 and €3,000.</p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20181120/opinion-why-germany-needs-to-take-anti-smoking-laws-more-seriously">Opinion - Why Germany needs to take the smoking ban more seriously </a></strong></span></p><p>The states want to see a nationwide ban.</p><p>After it is presented in the Bundesrat, the proposal will be discussed in committees. The goal is for the Bundesrat to introduce a bill in the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament.</p><p>Lower Saxony's health minister Carola Reimann, of the centre-left SPD, said: "The federal government must finally act and implement the corresponding regulations.”</p><p>Earlier this month, Karl-Josef Laumann, CDU health minister in North Rhine-Westphalia, said: "Unborn babies and children cannot protect themselves from the dangers of passive smoking. This is why we need this smoking ban."</p><p>Although there is broad support for the move, critics say a law could be difficult to enforce.</p><p>The Federal Ministry of Health has so far declined to comment on the proposal.</p><p>According to a study by the GfK Institute published recently, 90 percent of non-smokers and 80 percent of smokers in Germany support a ban on smoking in cars with children.</p><p>There are already similar laws in place in Italy, Greece, France, and the UK.</p><p><strong>Vocabulary </strong></p><p>Smoking ban - (das) Rauchverbot</p><p>Passive smoking (das) Passivrauchen</p><p>Pregnant women - (die) Schwangere</p><p>Overdue - überfällig</p><p><strong>We're aiming to help our readers improve their German by translating vocabulary from some of our news stories. Did you find this article useful? <a href="mailto:news.germany@thelocal.com?subject=German%20vocabulary">Let us know</a>.</strong></p>