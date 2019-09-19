Neo-Nazi suspect in German official's murder linked to stabbing of Iraqi man

<p>Stephan Ernst, 45, a far-right militant with previous convictions, was arrested on the basis of DNA evidence for the murder of local politician Walter Lübcke on June 2nd.</p><p>Authorities initially said he confessed to the killing. But his lawyer later said the suspect had since retracted his confession.</p><p>On Thursday, Germany's federal prosecutor's office said Ernst was suspected of "attempting to kill an Iraqi asylum-seeker in a sneak attack for base motives".</p><p>In the January 6th, 2016 attack in the town of Lohfelden, Ernst had allegedly "approached the victim unnoticed from behind, and then suddenly stabbed him in the upper back with a knife," said the prosecution service.</p><p>"The deciding factor for the act is believed to be the far-right view of the accused," added the prosecutor's office, which takes the lead on investigations into politically motivated or terror-related crimes.</p><p>The suspect, who was arrested in June, remains in custody pending trial.</p><p>Lübcke was an outspoken defender of Merkel's decision to welcome refugees and in 2015 drew the wrath of right-wing extremists by telling Germans who objected that they could leave the country.</p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190703/suspect-in-pro-migrant-german-official-murder-revokes-confession">Suspect in pro-migrant German official murder 'revokes confession'</a></strong></span></p><p>His killing has deeply shaken Germany, raising questions about whether it has failed to take seriously a rising threat from neo-Nazis.</p><p>Investigators have been probing the extent of Ernst's neo-Nazi ties and whether he had links to the far-right militant group National Socialist Underground (NSU).</p><p>The NSU killed nine Turkish and Greek-born immigrants and a German policewoman from 2000 to 2007, in addition to carrying out bomb attacks and bank robberies.</p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190628/10000-rally-in-kassel-against-extreme-right-violence">'Hate has no place here' Hundreds rally in Kassel against far-right violence</a></strong></span></p><div class="article-bottom-member-beg"> </div>