Germany's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Germany pledges €100 billion in the fight against climate change

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
19 September 2019
14:25 CEST+02:00
climate changestrikesfridays for futurenationalpolitics

Share this article

Germany pledges €100 billion in the fight against climate change
Demonstrators at a Fridays for Future march in Frankfurt earlier this year. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
19 September 2019
14:25 CEST+02:00
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition government plans to commit at least €100 billion on climate protection by 2030, according to a draft policy paper being discussed on Thursday.

Merkel's conservatives and the centre-left Social Democrats were expected to haggle late into the night on the details before the landmark policy package was due to be announced Friday.

The EU's biggest economy is set to miss its climate targets for next year but has committed itself to meeting the 2030 goal of a 55 percent cut in greenhouse gas emissions from 1990 levels.

Export powerhouse Germany accounts for around two percent of the worldwide emissions blamed for heating the Earth's atmosphere, melting ice caps, rising sea levels and intensifying violent weather events.

After two blistering summers and a wave of Fridays For Future student strikes and other environmental protests, the Merkel government has faced rising pressure to step up its efforts to protect the climate.

READ ALSO: Six things to know about the upcoming climate strikes in Germany

The coalition now looks to commit to spending "in the triple digit billions", or at least €100 billion, according to the nearly 140-page draft paper titled "Climate Protection Programme 2030" seen by AFP.

The document states that "the additional investments in climate-friendly measures will support the economy" and help future-proof Germany as a business, trade and investment location.

Germany wants to implement "a variety of effective and ambitious measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions" and help "preserve the foundation for life on Earth", the draft paper said.

How will Germany tackle climate change?

Measures listed would tackle emissions in the energy and industrial sectors as well as in housing, transport, agriculture, waste management and the state apparatus itself.

The government aims to step up subsidies for the purchase of zero-emission electric vehicles and expand the country's still under-developed electric car charging infrastructure.

It would also raise tax incentives for making buildings more energy efficient and promote alternative fuels, local public transport and climate-friendly freight transport.

READ ALSO: Protests against German car industry draw 25,000

The two coalition parties are currently unresolved on how to better price harmful carbon emissions from oil, gas and coal into economic activity in order to incentivize clean alternatives.

While Merkel's party wants to expand the trading of emission certificates, the Social Democrats have called for a carbon tax.

Merkel's government will announce its plan on the day expected to see the biggest international wave of climate strikes yet by the Fridays for Future movement and the hundreds of civic groups that support it.

 
climate changestrikesfridays for futurenationalpolitics
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

 

Popular articles

  1. 8 quirky German customs you might never have heard of
  2. Proxy not postal: Brits in Europe urged to register to vote ahead of likely 'Brexit election'
  3. 9 German words that perfectly sum up being in your 30s
  4. Update: Six things to know about the upcoming climate strikes in Germany
  5. How Bavaria plans to shake up German working time rules

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

 

More news

Discussion forum

19/09
Selling an apartment or house in Germany
19/09
Calls from Strange Numbers - Telephone Scams
19/09
Adult chat - for discussions of an adult nature
19/09
Tax return processing times by the Finanzamt
18/09
Share your experience on preparing to take the Deutsch B1 exam
17/09
Pick-up basketball games
View all discussions

Noticeboard

17/09
Room in a 2 bedroom shared flat in Munich
01/09
3.5 room apartment in Munich Schwabing to rent out
14/08
Native English Speaking Counselling Service
13/08
Room for artist to write and draw - Kreuzberg - 10965 area
07/08
Diffusion 2019: 15 protocols and 2 days of hacking
11/07
TAIMI - Gay dating & social network launches in Germany!
View all notices
Post a new notice