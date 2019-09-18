Trucker jailed for life over murder of German student hitchhiker

<p>The 42-year-old driver named as Boujemaa Lamrabat, a Moroccan who lives in Spain, has been found guilty of killing Sophia Lösche to cover up the fact that he had severely injured her in a previous beating.</p><p>The court in Bayreuth, Bavaria, sided with the prosecution's call for a life sentence for murder rather than the defence's request for a lighter punishment for manslaughter.</p><p>Lösche had been hitching from her university in Leipzig, Saxony, towards her family home in Amberg, Bavaria, in June 2018 when she went missing.</p><p>After her disappearance, her family searched for her using social media and came into contact with Lamrabat before the police caught him.</p><p>Lösche's body was later found in a ditch by the side of a road in Spain.</p><p>Prosecutors said Lamrabat first beat her with a wheel wrench before finally killing her 10 minutes later.</p><p>The high-profile case was seized upon in <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20180908/german-far-right-wants-to-reclaim-chemnitz-after-fatal-stabbing">Chemnitz, a city in far-right stronghold Saxony.</a></p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190814/chemnitz-saxony-elections-anti-foreigner-migrant">Chemnitz: Portrait of a city shaken by anti-foreigner riots</a></strong></span></p><p>Lösche's image was one of a number of large-format photos demonstrators carried through the town as part of a "silent march", supposed to highlight violence committed by refugees.</p><p>The Lösche family has repeatedly said they see the case as one of violence against women, with no link to violence perpetrated by migrants.</p>