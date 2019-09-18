Germany's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Trucker jailed for life over murder of German student hitchhiker

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
18 September 2019
11:39 CEST+02:00
crimecourt

Share this article

Trucker jailed for life over murder of German student hitchhiker
Boujemaa Lamrabat was jailed for life on Wednesday. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
18 September 2019
11:39 CEST+02:00
A German court on Wednesday sentenced a Moroccan trucker to life in jail after finding that he murdered a 28-year-old student hitchhiker last year in a case pounced on by the far right.

The 42-year-old driver named as Boujemaa Lamrabat, a Moroccan who lives in Spain, has been found guilty of killing Sophia Lösche to cover up the fact that he had severely injured her in a previous beating.

The court in Bayreuth, Bavaria, sided with the prosecution's call for a life sentence for murder rather than the defence's request for a lighter punishment for manslaughter.

Lösche had been hitching from her university in Leipzig, Saxony, towards her family home in Amberg, Bavaria, in June 2018 when she went missing.

After her disappearance, her family searched for her using social media and came into contact with Lamrabat before the police caught him.

Lösche's body was later found in a ditch by the side of a road in Spain.

Prosecutors said Lamrabat first beat her with a wheel wrench before finally killing her 10 minutes later.

The high-profile case was seized upon in Chemnitz, a city in far-right stronghold Saxony.

READ ALSO: Chemnitz: Portrait of a city shaken by anti-foreigner riots

Lösche's image was one of a number of large-format photos demonstrators carried through the town as part of a "silent march", supposed to highlight violence committed by refugees.

The Lösche family has repeatedly said they see the case as one of violence against women, with no link to violence perpetrated by migrants.

 
crimecourt
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

 

Popular articles

  1. 10 mistakes English teachers in Germany are sick of hearing
  2. 8 quirky German customs you might never have heard of
  3. Proxy not postal: Brits in Europe urged to register to vote ahead of likely 'Brexit election'
  4. 9 German words that perfectly sum up being in your 30s
  5. Revealed: This is what Germans do (and don't do) in their free time

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

 

More news

Discussion forum

18/09
Adult chat - for discussions of an adult nature
18/09
Tax return processing times by the Finanzamt
18/09
Share your experience on preparing to take the Deutsch B1 exam
17/09
Pick-up basketball games
17/09
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB) TBA for Oct 2019, in Stuttgart
17/09
Calls from Strange Numbers - Telephone Scams
View all discussions

Noticeboard

17/09
Room in a 2 bedroom shared flat in Munich
01/09
3.5 room apartment in Munich Schwabing to rent out
14/08
Native English Speaking Counselling Service
13/08
Room for artist to write and draw - Kreuzberg - 10965 area
07/08
Diffusion 2019: 15 protocols and 2 days of hacking
11/07
TAIMI - Gay dating & social network launches in Germany!
View all notices
Post a new notice