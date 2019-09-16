German supermarket giant Aldi bucks Brexit trend with huge UK expansion

<p>The move will create a total of 5,000 jobs, the firm said. Longer-term it wants to have 1,200 UK-wide supermarkets by the end of 2025, up from 840 currently, it added in a results statement.</p><p>Over the next six years, it plans to also more than double its London sites to 100 from 45.</p><p>The decision comes as other German firms have announced uncertainty over their UK operations or their trade relationship with the UK with Brexit looming.</p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190116/german-business-warns-of-brexit-chaos">German business warns of Brexit 'chaos'</a></strong></span></p><p>Recent figures from July showed trade between Germany and the UK had already shrunk significantly this year.</p><p>The German Chamber of Industry and Commerce estimates that <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190724/german-british-trade-plummets-as-no-deal-brexit-warnings-intensify">70 percent of German companies with business in Britain expected trade to drop in 2019. </a></p><p>Meanwhile, German luxury car manufacturer BMW <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190910/bmw-to-stop-work-in-oxford-plant-for-two-days-due-to-brexit">revealed it will temporarily close its British plant in Oxford </a>for two days around the current scheduled date for Brexit.</p><p><strong>'Focus on London'</strong></p><p>However, German discount supermarkets are bucking the trend and growing their businesses in the UK, despite drops in profit.</p><p>"Whilst our expansion will continue to reach every part of the UK, we're increasing our focus on London," said Giles Hurley, chief executive at Aldi UK and Ireland.</p><p>The news comes three months after Aldi's German rival Lidl revealed it also seeks to bolster its London presence with 40 new stores creating 1,500 jobs over five years.</p><p>Both German discount chains have boomed in recent years as Britons seek to slash their food bills, eating into profits at traditional supermarkets like number one Tesco and WalMart-owned Asda.</p><p>Aldi's UK division revealed on Monday that pre-tax profit sank almost one-fifth last year to £182.2 million (€206 million) on price cuts.</p><p>The group was hurt also by higher infrastructure costs, offset however by annual sales surging 11 percent to a record £11.3 billion.</p>