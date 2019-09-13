Parts of Munich airport shut down after man slips through security

<p dir="ltr" id="docs-internal-guid-2c3c220b-7fff-5f1d-b913-74cbab1a53f2">The unauthorized traveller entered the security area in Terminal 1 through an alarm-secured door, according to Federal Police. </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="de">Ein Reisender ist am <a href="https://twitter.com/MUC_Airport?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@muc_airport</a> unberechtigt durch eine alarmgesicherte Tür in den Sicherheitsbereich im Terminal 1 gelangt. Wir haben die Module B und C gesperrt. Weitere Maßnahmen folgen. *MUC</p>— Bundespolizei Bayern (@bpol_by) <a href="https://twitter.com/bpol_by/status/1172379055733084161?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 13, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>The terminal has since been reopened but there could be further delays. “Thank you for your patience,” tweeted the airport around 8:30am.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="de">Aufgrund der vorübergehenden Sperrung kann es noch zu Verzögerungen kommen. Danke für eure Geduld! <a href="https://t.co/qwvkaY48AF">https://t.co/qwvkaY48AF</a></p>— Munich Airport (@MUC_Airport) <a href="https://twitter.com/MUC_Airport/status/1172398006013812736?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 13, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>A spokesperson for the airport was unable to say how many delayed flights took off. It is also unclear whether the man has been arrested.</p><p>The incident marks one of several security scares to occur recently at the Munich airport, Germany’s second busiest. </p><p>Part of the airport was evacuated in late August <a href="https://www.merkur.de/lokales/erding/flughafen-muenchen/muenchen-ort29098/muenchner-flughafen-sicherheitsprobleme-chaos-am-dienstag-zr-12948516.html">after a Spanish student bypassed the security control</a>, causing the cancellation of 200 incoming and outgoing flights, and affecting 25,000 passengers.</p><p>In July 2018, Terminal 2 at Munich Airport <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20180731/how-a-cosmetics-bag-left-thousands-of-passengers-in-the-lurch-at-munich-airport">was completely closed</a> by the police after a woman slipped into the security area uncontrolled – and disappeared.</p><p>A total of 330 flights were cancelled, and 31,000 passengers were affected during the busiest travel season.</p><p>The airport is <a href="https://www.merkur.de/lokales/erding/flughafen-muenchen-ort60188/flughafen-muenchen-luftamt-will-sicherheitskontrollen-komplett-aendern-11839767.html">currently reviewing its security procedures</a> and how to prevent future incidents from occurring. </p><p>We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.</p>