Parts of Munich airport shut down after man slips through security

The unauthorized traveller entered the security area in Terminal 1 through an alarm-secured door, according to Federal Police.

Ein Reisender ist am @muc_airport unberechtigt durch eine alarmgesicherte Tür in den Sicherheitsbereich im Terminal 1 gelangt. Wir haben die Module B und C gesperrt. Weitere Maßnahmen folgen. *MUC — Bundespolizei Bayern (@bpol_by) September 13, 2019

The terminal has since been reopened but there could be further delays. “Thank you for your patience,” tweeted the airport around 8:30am.

Aufgrund der vorübergehenden Sperrung kann es noch zu Verzögerungen kommen. Danke für eure Geduld! https://t.co/qwvkaY48AF — Munich Airport (@MUC_Airport) September 13, 2019

A spokesperson for the airport was unable to say how many delayed flights took off. It is also unclear whether the man has been arrested.

The incident marks one of several security scares to occur recently at the Munich airport, Germany’s second busiest.

Part of the airport was evacuated in late August after a Spanish student bypassed the security control, causing the cancellation of 200 incoming and outgoing flights, and affecting 25,000 passengers.

In July 2018, Terminal 2 at Munich Airport was completely closed by the police after a woman slipped into the security area uncontrolled – and disappeared.

A total of 330 flights were cancelled, and 31,000 passengers were affected during the busiest travel season.

The airport is currently reviewing its security procedures and how to prevent future incidents from occurring.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.