Parts of Munich airport shut down after man slips through security

The Local
13 September 2019
09:57 CEST+02:00
Parts of Munich airport shut down after man slips through security
This file photo shows stranded passengers in Terminal 2 in July 2018. Photo: DPA
A man at Munich airport went through a secure door on Friday morning, causing police to temporary close off parts of the airport, and departing flights to be delayed.

The unauthorized traveller entered the security area in Terminal 1 through an alarm-secured door, according to Federal Police. 

The terminal has since been reopened but there could be further delays. “Thank you for your patience,” tweeted the airport around 8:30am.

A spokesperson for the airport was unable to say how many delayed flights took off. It is also unclear whether the man has been arrested.

The incident marks one of several security scares to occur recently at the Munich airport, Germany’s second busiest. 

Part of the airport was evacuated in late August after a Spanish student bypassed the security control, causing the cancellation of 200 incoming and outgoing flights, and affecting 25,000 passengers.

In July 2018, Terminal 2 at Munich Airport was completely closed by the police after a woman slipped into the security area uncontrolled – and disappeared.

A total of 330 flights were cancelled, and 31,000 passengers were affected during the busiest travel season.

The airport is currently reviewing its security procedures and how to prevent future incidents from occurring. 

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

 
