'Racist' man attacks group of schoolchildren at Bielefeld train station

<p dir="ltr" id="docs-internal-guid-f371c8ec-7fff-6faa-d56a-4e39d39a5362">A group of ten 12-year-old students, as well as their teacher, were injured in the attack, <a href="https://www.nw.de/lokal/bielefeld/mitte/22558620_Schueler-mit-Reizgas-attackiert-Bielefelder-Hauptbahnhof-teils-gesperrt.html">which took place at Bielefeld's main train station on Wednesday afternoon</a>, reported police on Thursday.</p><p>Eight of the children were sent to a nearby hospital, while two were taken to a children’s clinic to be treated for more severe injuries.</p><p>The police arrested the perpetrator on the spot, after which he confessed to the crime, according to police spokesman Carsten Bente.</p><p>"I felt disturbed by the children, and I am also a racist," the man said, according to the spokesman of the Federal Police.</p><p>The attack occurred abruptly after the children had already boarded the train. They were traveling from Cologne and headed to a youth hostel in Bielefeld, according to fire chief Thomas Brüggemeier.</p><p>The fire brigade sent 30 emergency workers and three doctors to the scene. As an immediate measure, the students’ eyes were washed with a special solution. Three of them also suffered from shortness of breath. </p><p>The man was under the influence of alcohol when he committed the attack, according to police. He is now awaiting multiple charges of bodily harm. </p><p>An open arrest warrant for embezzlement has been previously issued against the man.</p><p>The Bielefeld train station was closed for about an hour following the attack, reopening its doors at around 1:15 pm. Rail service was not affected.</p><p>The attack follows an incident in Frankfurt in July, in which an 8-year-old boy died after being pushed in front of an oncoming train by a stranger. Germany has been reviewing security at its train stations.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190730/security-debate-sparked-in-germany-following-death-of-child-pushed-in-front-of-train">'More police needed': Killing of child puts focus on safety and security at German train stations</a></strong></p>