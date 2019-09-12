Germany's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

'Racist' man attacks group of schoolchildren at Bielefeld train station

The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
12 September 2019
15:04 CEST+02:00
bielefeldattackcrime

Share this article

'Racist' man attacks group of schoolchildren at Bielefeld train station
The entrance to Bielefeld's main train station. Photo: DPA
The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
12 September 2019
15:04 CEST+02:00
A 39-year-old man attacked a group of schoolchildren with irritant gas at a train station in North Rhine-Westphalia, telling police he is 'a racist' following his arrest.

A group of ten 12-year-old students, as well as their teacher, were injured in the attack, which took place at Bielefeld's main train station on Wednesday afternoon, reported police on Thursday.

Eight of the children were sent to a nearby hospital, while two were taken to a children’s clinic to be treated for more severe injuries.

The police arrested the perpetrator on the spot, after which he confessed to the crime, according to police spokesman Carsten Bente.

"I felt disturbed by the children, and I am also a racist," the man said, according to the spokesman of the Federal Police.

The attack occurred abruptly after the children had already boarded the train. They were traveling from Cologne and headed to a youth hostel in Bielefeld, according to fire chief Thomas Brüggemeier.

The fire brigade sent 30 emergency workers and three doctors to the scene. As an immediate measure, the students’ eyes were washed with a special solution. Three of them also suffered from shortness of breath. 

The man was under the influence of alcohol when he committed the attack, according to police. He is now awaiting multiple charges of bodily harm. 

An open arrest warrant for embezzlement has been previously issued against the man.

The Bielefeld train station was closed for about an hour following the attack, reopening its doors at around 1:15 pm. Rail service was not affected.

The attack follows an incident in Frankfurt in July, in which an 8-year-old boy died after being pushed in front of an oncoming train by a stranger. Germany has been reviewing security at its train stations.

READ ALSO: 'More police needed': Killing of child puts focus on safety and security at German train stations

 
bielefeldattackcrime
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

 

Popular articles

  1. These things about the German language still make no sense to me
  2. German word of the day: Ach so
  3. ‘Just too dangerous’: Medical chief says Germany should ban electric scooters
  4. Dating apps: The unlikely tool that helped me settle in Germany
  5. Homes raided in northern Germany over suspected links to terrorism

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

 

More news

Discussion forum

12/09
Reclaiming payments into pension fund upon leaving Germany
12/09
Tips for passing a practical driving test
12/09
Reclaiming your pension funds upon leaving Germany
12/09
Early settlement of mortgage
12/09
Town pigeon numbers hit hard by renovation
12/09
Mandatory vacations at workplace
View all discussions

Noticeboard

01/09
3.5 room apartment in Munich Schwabing to rent out
14/08
Native English Speaking Counselling Service
13/08
Room for artist to write and draw - Kreuzberg - 10965 area
07/08
Diffusion 2019: 15 protocols and 2 days of hacking
11/07
TAIMI - Gay dating & social network launches in Germany!
View all notices
Post a new notice