Merkel still sees 'every chance' for deal by Brexit deadline

<p>Speaking to the Bundestag lower house of parliament, the German leader said there was still time to hammer out a workable accord.</p><p>"The EU will in a few months experience the exit of an important member, the exit of Britain," Merkel said.</p><p>"I am firmly convinced that we still have every chance to do it in an orderly way and the German government will work toward making this possible until the very last day."</p><p>However she added that if the European Union and Britain failed to agree on terms for Brexit that Germany as the bloc's top economy was "prepared" for a disorderly divorce.</p><p>British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suspended parliament Tuesday following a series of bruising clashes with MPs over his Brexit plan but insisted he was making every effort to strike an exit deal with the European Union.</p><p>As the planned departure date of October 31st looms, Johnson said: "We're working very hard to get a deal. I think we will get a deal but if absolutely necessary we will come out with no deal."</p><p>The Conservative leader has faced intense opposition in the House of Commons to his threat to leave the bloc without agreeing exit terms with Brussels.</p><p>Before he suspended parliament, MPs rushed through legislation requiring Johnson to postpone Brexit by three months if he fails to secure a deal at an EU summit on October 17th-18th.</p><p>He took office in July promising to renegotiate the Brexit terms struck by his predecessor, Theresa May, which were rejected three times by MPs.</p><p>He has previously said he would rather be "dead in a ditch" than delay Brexit.</p><p>Merkel has repeatedly expressed concerns that a no-deal exit could deal a body blow to the European economy with a recession already looming.</p><p>But she has stressed that the integrity of the EU is too important to sacrifice core principles for the sake of a deal.</p>