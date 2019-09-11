Jobs in Germany: Four out of 10 new employees hired on a limited contract

<p>There were a total of 3.87 million new employees subject to social insurance contributions in Germany in 2018. And of those, 38 percent were given fixed-term contracts (<i>befristete Arbeitsverträge)</i>, according to a <a href="http://doku.iab.de/kurzber/2019/kb1719.pdf" target="_blank">study by the Institute for Employment Research (IAB) </a>based in Nuremberg. </p><p>Fixed-term employment contracts are popular with employers in Germany. They can be used to cover a temporary demand for labour, but they are more often used as extended probationary periods.</p><p>According to the research, 85 percent of fixed-term contracts offered in Germany are based on the firm's long-term needs, while only a tenth of hires are for temporary needs (such as for cover for parental leave).</p><p>So, for example, an employer is likely to offer a temporary contract of a year and then decide if they want to extend the contract or terminate it.</p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190806/heres-where-employees-earn-the-most-and-the-least-in-germany">Here's where employees earn the most (and least) in Germany</a></strong></span></p><p>As they do not offer stability like a permanent contract, they are less attractive to employees which can make it more difficult for HR departments to recruit.</p><p>As the graph below shows, 60 percent of new starts in 2018 were offered an unlimited or permanent contract. A total of about 24 percent were offered a limited or fixed-term contract lasting between eight to 18 months.</p><p>Temporary contracts lasting six months were offered to about seven percent of new workers, while around six percent were given a fixed-term contract lasting more than 18 months.</p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>Looking for a job in Germany? Check out our listings for English language jobs<a href="https://jobs.thelocal.de/"> HERE</a></strong></span></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1568195056_20190911-befristete-stellen-tl.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 456px;" /></p><p><i>Graph translated by Statista for The Local. </i></p><p>The number of temporary contracts offered to new-starts last year has gone down slightly compared to the fixed-term employment rate in 2017 which was 41 percent. However, the change is insignificant, and is not reflected in other figures, said researchers.</p><p>According to the IAB Establishment Panel, a total of around 3.21 million employees in Germany had a fixed-term employment contract in 2018. This corresponds to a share of all employees (excluding trainees) of around 8.3 percent. </p><p>The discrepancy between the proportion of fixed-term new hires and the overall number of fixed-term employees overall reflects that limited employment agreements are either converted into permanent contracts – or are not extended after the expiry date of the contracts.</p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190516/language-is-a-huge-barrier-what-its-like-for-internationals-working-in-germany">'Language is a huge barrier': What it's like for internationals working in Germany</a></strong></span></p><p><strong>Which companies offer fixed-term contracts?</strong></p><p>The study states that larger companies in particular are taking advantage of fixed-term contracts.</p><p>Meanwhile, smaller firms with fewer than 10 employees, for whom the provisions of the <a href="https://www.winheller.com/en/business-law/labor-employment-law/termination-of-employment/reasons-for-dismissal.html" target="_blank">Dismissal Protection Act do not apply,</a> make less frequent use of this option.</p><p>The study is based on data from the IAB job survey, for which more than 10,000 companies are regularly surveyed.</p><p><strong>What else should I know about fixed-term contracts?</strong></p><p>If an employee is hired on a fixed-term contract without objective reasons (for example if it is not to cover parental leave), then it can last a maximum of two years and the extension of the contract is permissible by a maximum of three times, according to <a href="http://www.gesetze-im-internet.de/tzbfg/__14.html" target="_blank">German law.</a></p><p>However, fixed-term employment will soon be subject to stricter regulation. The coalition, made up of the Christian Democrats and Social Democrats, <a href="https://www.bclplaw.com/en-US/thought-leadership/serious-changes-for-fixed-term-employment-in-germany-announced.html">has agreed to make the maximum limited</a> contract 18 months, and only allow one extension of term.</p><p>There are also a host of other rules (and upcoming changes) that employers must follow so that they adhere to the fixed-term-contract (<i>befristeter Vertrag</i>) and part-time and fixed-term contract Law (<i>teilzeit-und-befristungsgesetz</i>).</p>