German word of the day: Ach so

<p>Picture this: You’ve just moved to Berlin, and a helpful local is explaining to you how the U-Bahn system works.</p><p>Or, picture this: you’re sitting in German class and you want to show your teacher that you’re listening and you aren’t glassy eyed or nodding off.</p><p>As “ich verstehe” may sound clunky, “ach so” is the perfect native-sounding noise to make as you’re nodding along politely. It is also written, especially in colloquial chats, as "achso".</p><p>"Ach so" is a combination of “ach” which is generally translated as “oh”, or “alas” if you’re feeling fancy, and “so”, which has a number of translations, including “so”, “right!’ and “yeah?”. The term <i>ach so</i> is used to express understanding. For example:</p><p>“<i>Du kannst deine 7-Tage-Karte für die S-Bahn UND die U-Bahn benützen</i>.” (“You can use your 7 day ticket for the tram AND the underground.”)</p><p>“<i>Ach so</i>.” (“I see")</p><p>Or: “<i>Nein, DU solltest die Blumen kaufen!</i>” (“No, YOU were supposed to bring the flowers!”)</p><p>“<i>Ach so. Scheiße.</i>” (“Oh I see, damn it.”)</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20181017/das-ist-ja-mal-wictig-the-guide-to-german-particles">Das ist ja mal wichtig: The complete guide to German particles</a></strong></p><p>If we add an exclamation mark, so we have the phrase “Ach so!”, the meaning is altered slightly to convey a eureka moment, or a surprise realization. Sometimes the word is elongated for extra emphasis.</p><p>“<i>Ach so! Die Gleichung macht endlich Sinn!</i>” (“Aha! The equation finally makes sense!”)</p><p>“<i>Ach soooo! Also das IST die richtige Richtung!</i>” (“I see! So this IS the right direction!”)</p><p><strong>Using 'ach so' in a different way</strong></p><p>A different meaning that <i>ach</i> <i>so</i> can offer is a more sarcastic one, expressing “oh-so” or “ever-so” in an ironic sense.</p><p>“<i>Der ach so pünktliche Deutsche kommt wieder zu spät</i>.” (“The oh-so punctual German is late again.”)</p><p>“<i>Meine Schwester stellte mich ihrem ach so charmanten Freund vor. Mein Gott, ich mag ihn nicht.</i>” (“My sister introduced me to her ever-so charming boyfriend. My God, I hate that guy.”)</p><p>So, if you want to sound like you’ve been speaking German all your life, start casually peppering <i>ach so</i> into your sentences. People will be <i>ach so</i> impressed.</p>