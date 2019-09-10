BMW to stop work in UK plant for two days due to Brexit

"The first concrete measures we have agreed with suppliers is (that) we

will not be producing on October 31st and November 1st," BMW's chief finance officer Nicolas Peter told reporters at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

He said the decision was agreed with suppliers to "ensure the logistical

security" of the Oxford site, which produces the Mini brand models.

"We have prepared our processes for the Brexit, our systems are able to

cope," assured Peter.

Despite a series of setbacks in Westminster, British Prime Minister Boris

Johnson has insisted he will not ask seek a new postponement to the UK's

withdrawal from the European Union, currently set for October 31st.

Like other car manufacturers with plants in the UK, BMW is preparing for

the prospect of a 'no-deal Brexit' and Britain's withdrawal from the EU

without a deal, which Peter warned could push prices up.

"A 'no-Deal' means that WTO (World Trade Organisation) tarifs will come

into force, which means an aggravated situation compared to the existing one," he said.

"We would therefore have to increase prices in different markets," if sales

and production decreased, he explained.

Other manufacturers have already warned of drastic consequences if Brexit goes badly.

Last month, Peugeot chief Carlos Tavares told the Financial Times that

production of Vauxhall and Opel Astra cars could be shifted to southern Europe from Ellesmere Port on Merseyside if Brexit has a negative impact on business.

