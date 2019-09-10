Germany's news in English

BMW to stop work in UK plant for two days due to Brexit

Workers at BMW's mini-plant in Oxford. Photo: DPA
German luxury car manufacturer BMW will temporarily close its British plant in Oxford for two days around the current scheduled date for Brexit, a company executive revealed Tuesday.

"The first concrete measures we have agreed with suppliers is (that) we
will not be producing on October 31st and November 1st," BMW's chief finance officer Nicolas Peter told reporters at the Frankfurt Motor Show.

He said the decision was agreed with suppliers to "ensure the logistical
security" of the Oxford site, which produces the Mini brand models.

"We have prepared our processes for the Brexit, our systems are able to
cope," assured Peter.

READ ALSO: German car parts maker to shut UK sites, citing Brexit

Despite a series of setbacks in Westminster, British Prime Minister Boris
Johnson has insisted he will not ask seek a new postponement to the UK's
withdrawal from the European Union, currently set for October 31st.

Like other car manufacturers with plants in the UK, BMW is preparing for
the prospect of a 'no-deal Brexit' and Britain's withdrawal from the EU
without a deal, which Peter warned could push prices up.

READ ALSO: Luxury German carmaker Porsche warns of Brexit price hike on UK cars

"A 'no-Deal' means that WTO (World Trade Organisation) tarifs will come
into force, which means an aggravated situation compared to the existing one," he said.

"We would therefore have to increase prices in different markets," if sales
and production decreased, he explained.

Other manufacturers have already warned of drastic consequences if Brexit goes badly.

Last month, Peugeot chief Carlos Tavares told the Financial Times that
production of Vauxhall and Opel Astra cars could be shifted to southern Europe from Ellesmere Port on Merseyside if Brexit has a negative impact on business.

READ ALSO: German business warns of Brexit 'chaos'

 
