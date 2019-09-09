'If we have an engine, they respect us less': How e-bikes are shaking up the Bavarian Alps

<p>Robert Werner and his wife Ursula usually make time to say a friendly hello to hikers as they ride their gently whirring e-bikes up trails in the Bavarian Alps.</p><p>But more often than not, their greetings are met with frowns.</p><p>"The first thing they look at when they see us are our bikes," says hotelier Robert, 46, of his electric-powered bicycle.</p><p>"If we have an engine, they respect us less."</p><p>While the Werners are convinced of the virtues of e-bikes which have pedals but also an electric motor that can assist the rider's pedal power, others are less enthusiastic about the new revolution in cycling.</p><p>On their e-bikes, the couple powers up the 800-metre (2,600-foot) ascent to the summit of Herzogstand mountain in half an hour – without breaking a sweat.</p><p>Many purists believe exploits into nature should be powered by muesli bars, not the electricity grid, and regard the assisted cycling boom as another hi-tech intrusion into the great outdoors.</p><p>The presence of e-bikes on Alpine trails and mountain paths has become a subject of controversy.</p><p>Complaints by hikers have appeared in the German media often accusing e-bike enthusiasts of whizzing up and down the paths, posing a risk of collision, while others point to environmental concerns.</p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>READ ALSO: Pedal power: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20180502/pedal-power-germany-the-rise-of-cargo-bikes">The rise and rise of cargo bikes in Germany</a></strong></span></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1568013455_117093769.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 413px;" /><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>A man riding an e-bike in Würzburg, Bavaria. Photo: DPA</i></span></p><p>"Electric bicycles allow more people to access the paths," including those that previously saw little use, said Friedl Kroenauer, 59, of environmental group BUND Naturschutz.</p><p>"This causes soil erosion, for example."</p><p><strong>Two-wheeled boom</strong></p><p>For Kroenauer, who has a breathtaking view of Germany's highest peaks from his office, those who scale the region's mountains on e-bikes are cheating themselves.</p><p>"Getting to the top of a mountain is something you have to earn," he insisted. "You have to feel that you have worked your muscles, you have to be exhausted.</p><p>"Electric mountain bikes make this notion of effort disappear," added the hobby sportsman, a fan of walking and traditional cycling.</p><p>Despite similar criticisms from other outdoor purists, more and more people in Germany and elsewhere are using electric mountain bikes to reach summits.</p><p>In 2018, Germans bought nearly one million e-bikes, a quarter of them mountain bikes, according to a report by Germany's bicycle industry association, ZIV.</p><p>German bike manufacturers such as Haibike, Cube or Prophete, as well as motor and battery producer Bosch, have enjoyed the boom.</p><p>"The bicycle industry, and in particular the electric bicycle industry, is extremely important for Germany," said David Eisenberger, communications manager for the ZIV association.</p><p>"It creates thousands of jobs – directly and indirectly, in tourism for example."</p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20180515/10-important-rules-and-tips-for-cycling-safely-on-german-streets">10 important rules and tips for cycling safely in Germany</a></strong></span></p><p><strong>'Sharing the mountain better'</strong></p><p>In Lenggries, a town of 9,000 residents, an hour's drive south of the city of Munich, the Werners opened a bicycle rental shop a few months ago next door to the hotel that they run - offering, of course, e-bikes.</p><p>"The demand is huge and the customers very diverse," says Robert. "Everyone wants to try."</p><p>Lenggries now offers three charging stations for e-bike batteries.</p><p>In a bid to reduce conflict with hikers, some Bavarian municipalities are considering setting up areas reserved for cyclists – both e-bikes and normal mountain bikes.</p><p>But Robert voices doubts: "How would that be regulated? It would be impossible."</p><p>"It's just a matter of sharing the mountain better by following a few rules for living together," he says, suggesting that hikers always be given priority over cyclists.</p><p>A similar debate emerged decades ago when conventional mountain bikes first appeared in the Alps, he recalls, adding, with a shrug: "Today no one complains anymore."</p><p><i>By Pauline Curtet</i></p>