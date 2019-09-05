It has inspired a museum and a musical composition, and even caused a fight involving a Berlin Green party politician. Fans of the dish even have their own holiday: Day of the Currywurst on September 4th.

But is the currywurst - the fast food that says Berlin like no other - strictly German?

Evidence suggests that the spiced meal - a dish of sliced and grilled pork sausage with a sauce consisting of ketchup and curry powder - could not have been invented without the presence of British soldiers in Berlin after the Second World War.

Bianca Wohlfromm, project manager at the German Currywurst Museum Berlin, told The Local that currywurst "would not have been possible if the Allies were not in the city" and that the influence of the occupying powers was "large".

According to the museum, the snack was first created on September 4th, 1949 in the Charlottenburg district of Berlin, on the junction of Kantstraße and Kaiser-Friedrich-Straße by the German woman Herta Heuwer.

At the time, the area was under the control of the British. In the post-war period, Allied soldiers were introducing new foods and eating habits to Germany, such as the Americans eating tomato ketchup with steak, which was adapted to eating sausage with ketchup. Curry powder was brought over by the British.

According to the Currywurst Museum, Frau Heuwer traded with British soldiers for the key ingredients of ketchup and curry powder.

She then combined the tomato sauce with the curry powder and served it with pork sausage. Exactly what she used in her sauce recipe remains secret to this day, and she patented her "Chillup Soße" in 1959.

Actually the British influence should not come as such a surprise, since curry, which makes up half of the name of the dish, is a British word. "Curry" is a misinterpretation of the Tamil "kari", which refers to the sauce from the Indian subcontinent in which meat, fish or vegetables are cooked, according to the museum.

While in India, the British used the term "curry" to refer to the spice mixture used to prepare the sauce, and liked it so much that they brought spice mixes back to the UK, calling them curry powder.