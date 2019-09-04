No-deal Brexit: British pensions to be uprated until 2022 if UK crashes out of EU

<p>Previously the government had announced that pensions would be uprated just for 2019/2020 if there is no deal, but with a no-deal Brexit having grown increasingly likely in recent weeks, the government has extended the guarantee for each year until 2022.</p><p>That means pensions will be uprated until the end of the 2022 tax year which is in March 2023.</p><p>Uprating essentially means an increase in the value of a state pension based on the ‘triple lock’ mechanism, and guarantees that the basic state pension will rise by a minimum of either 2.5 percent, the rate of inflation or average earnings growth, whichever is largest.</p><p>While pensions have been uprated for British pensioners living in the EU they are not for others living in certain countries like Canada or Australia.</p><p>The new three-year, no-deal guarantee is to give the UK government the time to negotiate either EU-wide or bilateral agreements with member states in order for uprating to be continued.</p><p>There are nearly half a million British pensioners living throughout the EU. The government says pensioners will soon receive text messages alerting them to the new guarantee.</p><p>Work and pensions secretary Amber Rudd, once a vocal critic of a no-deal Brexit said: "We will be fully ready for Brexit and are leaving in a way that protects the interests of citizens here and in EU member states".</p><p>If the UK manages to secure a deal with the EU in the next few weeks, the Withdrawal Agreement guarantees that uprating will continue for life for those British pensioners already living in the EU.</p>