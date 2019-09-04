Germany's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Hitler bust found in cellar of French Senate

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
4 September 2019
15:52 CEST+02:00

Share this article

Hitler bust found in cellar of French Senate
Hitler pictured in Paris in 1940 with Nazi architect Albert Speer and sculptor Arno Breker. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
4 September 2019
15:52 CEST+02:00
The French Senate said on Wednesday that it was investigating the discovery of a bust of Hitler, left over from the Nazi occupation of Paris, in the cellar of the upper house of parliament.

Le Monde newspaper revealed that the 35-centimetre-high bust had been found along with a Nazi flag measuring two by three metres in the vault of the Senate, in the 6th Arrondissement of Paris.

"I was not aware of the presence of this bust," Senate president Gerard Larcher told reporters, adding that he had ordered a thorough inventory of all the objects housed in the cellar.

Larcher, whose office was once that of German field marshal Hugo Sperrle, said he was "certain" that Senate staff had not tried to cover up the presence of the metal effigy.

Between 1940 and 1944 the stately Senate palace in the Luxembourg Gardens was occupied by the Nazi Luftwaffe command staff for the Western front.

It was liberated by Allied forces and French Resistance members on August 25th, 1944, after a week of fighting.

 
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

 

Popular articles

  1. Currywurst turns 70: The Berlin dish that wouldn't exist without the British
  2. Everything that changes in September 2019 in Germany
  3. How to understand Berlin through its landmarks with quirky nicknames
  4. Germany sees rise in births with more babies born to older mothers
  5. Five things to know about the AfD surge in German regional elections

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

 

More news

Discussion forum

05/09
Bins for garbage recycling
05/09
Running a bed and breakfast business in Germany
03/09
Worldwide multitrip travel insurance
03/09
Stitch 'n' Bitch - it's not all about knitting
03/09
Tax on house sales (capital gains)
03/09
Taxes for post doctoral researchers
View all discussions

Noticeboard

01/09
3.5 room apartment in Munich Schwabing to rent out
14/08
Native English Speaking Counselling Service
13/08
Room for artist to write and draw - Kreuzberg - 10965 area
07/08
Diffusion 2019: 15 protocols and 2 days of hacking
11/07
TAIMI - Gay dating & social network launches in Germany!
View all notices
Post a new notice