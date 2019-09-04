Hitler bust found in cellar of French Senate

<p>Le Monde newspaper revealed that the 35-centimetre-high bust had been found along with a Nazi flag measuring two by three metres in the vault of the Senate, in the 6th Arrondissement of Paris.</p><p>"I was not aware of the presence of this bust," Senate president Gerard Larcher told reporters, adding that he had ordered a thorough inventory of all the objects housed in the cellar.</p><p>Larcher, whose office was once that of German field marshal Hugo Sperrle, said he was "certain" that Senate staff had not tried to cover up the presence of the metal effigy.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="de"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Le Sénat dissimule dans ses caves un buste d’Hitler et un drapeau nazi depuis soixante-quinze ans <a href="https://t.co/qPXUzNWlKA">https://t.co/qPXUzNWlKA</a></p>— Le Monde (@lemondefr) <a href="https://twitter.com/lemondefr/status/1168933821452115973?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">3. September 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>Between 1940 and 1944 the stately Senate palace in the Luxembourg Gardens was occupied by the Nazi Luftwaffe command staff for the Western front.</p><p>It was liberated by Allied forces and French Resistance members on August 25th, 1944, after a week of fighting.</p>