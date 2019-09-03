15,000 people evacuated in Hanover after WWII bomb found

<p>Residents of the capital of the northern state of Lower Saxony had been told to leave their homes in the early evening on Monday as a precaution on the discovery of the 250-kilogramme (550-pound) device.</p><p>Tweets less than an hour apart from the city hall reported the bomb defusal team starting work and then issuing the all-clear at 01:07 am.</p><p>The unearthing of World War II era bombs is a common occurrence in Hanover, home to some 500,000 people and one of dozens of cities the Allies targeted during the conflict.</p><p>In June,<a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190614/wwii-bomb-in-central-berlin-sparks-evacuation"> one such device had to be made safe near Berlin's popular Alexanderplatz square.</a></p><p>The largest post-war evacuation happened in September 2017, following the discovery of a bomb weighing several tons near the Frankfurt university campus. <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20170903/blockbuster-wwii-bomb-to-force-evacuation-of-60000-in-frankfurt">More than 60,000 people were affected.</a></p><p>Around one in ten of the millions of bombs dropped over Germany during the war did not go off, according to experts cited by news weekly Der Spiegel.</p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20170831/what-you-need-to-know-about-wwii-bomb-disposals-in-germany">Everything you need to know about WWII bomb disposals in Germany</a></strong></span></p><p>On Monday evening, a second unexploded bomb in the western city Cologne was also defused, after 4,800 people were evacuated.</p>