Deadly Cobra caught in Germany after five days on the loose

<div>The monocled cobra was sighted at the entrance to a basement, and a snake expert came and trapped the animal, a local official said.</div><div>The over one metre (three foot) long Asian serpent had escaped Sunday, sparking panic among nearby residents in the western town of Herne.</div><div>Four houses were temporarily evacuated and their inhabitants told to keep windows closed and avoid long grass and dense vegetation.</div><div>Emergency services had tried to track the cobra by spreading flour in the buildings under surveillance in the hope it would leave a trail.</div><div>During the search, medical personnel were on standby with an antidote to the snake's powerful venom.</div><div>The owner from whose collection the animal escaped has had around 20 other snakes seized since raising the alarm.</div>