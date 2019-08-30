Meet Uli Hoeneß: German football legend and tax sinner

<p>He will stand down in November as club president after a glorious era of success in which Bayern won the Bundesliga title 27 times and five European Cups since he joined the club as a raw teenage player in 1970.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/galleries/news/bayern-munichs-uli-hoeness-a-career-in-pictures">Uli <span>Hoeneß: A career in pictures</span></a></strong></p><p>However, a black mark on the German's legacy was the 21 months he served in prison until February 2016 following his 2014 conviction for evading at least<span class="ILfuVd"><span class="e24Kjd"> €</span></span>28.5 million in taxes.</p><p>It spoke volumes for his fearsome reputation that the German media only questioned when he would return to Bayern's helm, never whether it was morally right to do so.</p><p>His stint in jail saw the outspoken <span>Hoeneß</span> endure public humiliation as a fallen role model and newspaper mockery as a hypocrite who "preaches water and drinks wine".</p><p>His comment, "criminals have no place in football", uttered when it emerged in 2000 that ex-Bundesliga coach Christoph Daum had used cocaine, has regularly come back to haunt him.</p><p>"I know this is stupid, but I pay my taxes in full," said to Bild in 2005, was another <span>Hoeneß</span> statement which saw plenty of air time.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20150102/ex-bayern-boss-freed-on-day-release">Ex-Bayern boss freed on day release</a></strong></p><p>But such is his popularity within Bayern that he was welcomed back with open arms by the club he helped turn into a European powerhouse and global brand, re-elected as president in November 2016 with no other candidate against him.</p><p><span>Hoeneß</span> played a key role in an extraordinary press conference in October 2018 when he and Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge lambasted the media forwhat they felt was unfair criticism following poor results.</p><p>Reporters were told to expect "mail from our media lawyer" for any false or inaccurate reports.</p><p><span>Hoeneß</span>' enraged expression and clenched fists showcased his unbridled pride in the club whose success over the last 40 years he played a key role in orchestrating.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1567152602_hoeness1.jpg" style="width: 435px; height: 290px;" /><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>Hoeneß during a trial for tax evasion in 2015. Photo: DPA</i></span></p><p><strong>Star player</strong>He was born in post-war Germany in 1952 into a conservative Catholic middle-class family, living in a humble flat above his father's butcher's shop in Ulm.</p><p>The teenager's passion meant his discipline and talent were noted early and he joined Bayern Munich aged 18.</p><p>As a young star player, <span>Hoeneß</span>, alongside the legendary Franz Beckenbauer and Gerd <span class="st">Mü</span>ller, was at the heart of the team which won the European Cup three times from 1974-76.</p><p>When a persistent knee injury forced him to retire at just 27, the club made him its youngest-ever manager. And when Beckenbauer stood down as Bayern president in 2009, <span>Hoeneß</span> was ready to succeed him after a 30-year apprenticeship.</p><p><span>Hoeneß</span> was the driving force behind the rise of the club, which now boastsa massive membership, state-of-the-art stadium and huge profits.</p><p>While <span>Hoeneß</span> is a hard-nosed business man, he also developed a culture ofhelping teams in financial trouble by staging friendlies, and in 2005 lent near-bankrupt Borussia Dortmund two million euros to pay their players.</p><p><span>Hoeneß</span> has gone out of his way to support players in distress -- he made sure the retired Mueller was treated in a clinic when he was battling alcoholism.</p><p><span>Hoeneß</span> twice narrowly escaped death, first from a serious car accident in 1975 and then a light plane crash in 1982, which killed three of his friends.</p><p>A dazed and bloodied <span>Hoeneß</span> wandering through the woods simply told hisrescuer: "I am cold, I am freezing."</p>