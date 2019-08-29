Man accused of pushing German boy under train suffers from schizophrenia

<p>In an attack which <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190729/child-dies-after-being-pushed-in-front-of-train-in-frankfurt">horrified Germany at the end of July</a>, prosecutors laid murder and attempted murder charges against the man after a young boy was killed having been pushed in front of a high-speed train in Frankfurt station.</p><p>The boy's mother was also allegedly pushed onto the tracks before managed to roll to safety, while a 78-year-old woman was able to resist an attempt to push her onto the platform's stone bed.</p><p>According to the public prosecutions office, the 40-year-old suspect, who was remanded in custody, is suffering from "paranoid schizophrenia" and has been transferred to a psychiatric hospital.</p><p>Since his illness was believed to have been acute at the time of the attack, prosecutors believe he had "at least a considerably reduced ability" to control his actions.</p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190730/suspect-accused-of-pushing-boy-under-german-train-was-on-the-run-from-swiss-police">Suspect accused of pushing boy under train was on the run from Swiss police </a></strong></span></p><p>The married father-of-three, identified by German media only as Habte A., had been undergoing psychiatric treatment this year, said police in the Swiss canton of Zurich where he lived.</p><p>Shortly before the deadly attack in Frankfurt, he had flown into a rage and threatened a neighbour with a knife and locked her up. He also trapped his wife and their children, aged one, three and four, in their flat before fleeing from Switzerland to Germany.</p><p>German police have said it appeared the suspect had not been listed as wanted in European police databases and had been able to cross borders freely.</p><p>The boy's death sparked a debate about security at German train stations. Earlier in the month, a 34-year-old mother died after being pushed in front of a train, allegedly by a Serbian man.</p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190730/security-debate-sparked-in-germany-following-death-of-child-pushed-in-front-of-train">'More police needed': Killing of child puts focus on security in Germany's train stations</a></strong></span></p>