Germany's far-right AfD hopes for first state election wins

<p>Even strong vote results, coming 30 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, would badly rattle Chancellor Angela Merkel's fragile coalition government.</p><p>The anti-immigration Alternative for Germany has polled strongly in both Brandenburg and Saxony states, part of its eastern electoral heartland.</p><p>In Brandenburg, which surrounds Berlin, the AfD has been polling at around 21 percent, neck and neck with the governing Social Democratic Party (SPD).</p><p>Brandenburg's SPD state premier Dietmar Woidke has voiced hope that the vote winner will not be "a party that stands for exclusion, hatred and agitation".</p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190816/brandenburg-elections-in-east-german-rust-belt-economic-fears-boost-far-right">Brandenburg elections - in east German rust belt, economic fears boost far right</a></strong></span></p><p>In Saxony, home to the city of Dresden, the AfD has slipped back somewhat to poll at 25 percent, behind the 29 percent for Merkel's centre-right Christian Democrats (CDU).</p><p>A third election will be held on October 27th in the eastern state of Thuringia.</p><p>The AfD, formed six years ago as a eurosceptic group, now focuses mainly on fear and anger over Germany's mass migrant influx since 2015.</p><p>It already has seats in all 16 German state assemblies and the national and European parliaments.</p><p>Eastern Germany is home to several of the AfD's most extremist leaders, among them Björn Höcke, who has labelled Berlin's Holocaust memorial a "monument of shame", and his close ally Andreas Kalbitz, the top candidate in Brandenburg.</p><p>The chancellor, who also grew up in the east, has avoided campaigning ahead of Sunday's polls in the region, where she has in the past faced harsh abuse.</p><p><strong>'Hostile takeover'</strong></p><p>Aside from railing against Islam and immigrants, the AfD has capitalized on lingering resentment since the 1989 fall of the Berlin Wall, as The Local has reported.</p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190821/could-the-far-right-afd-really-win-in-upcoming-german-state-elections">Could the far-right AfD really win in upcoming German state elections?</a></strong></span></p><p>"Let's complete the Wende" (turnaround), it has vowed, referring to the 1989 peaceful revolution that ended the Soviet-allied one-party state.</p><p>Those turbulent changes brought freedom and national reunification in 1990 but also painful factory closures, mass layoffs and an exodus of young people.</p><p>The AfD has long co-opted the former pro-democracy chant "We are the people" and turned it against what it labels the "Merkel regime".</p><p>Thomas Kliche, political psychologist at the University of Magdeburg-Stendal, said that "in economic terms, the East Germans in fact experienced a hostile takeover".</p><p>"Every year thousands of doctors and teachers migrate to the West where they earn more... Many East Germans have completely lost confidence in social justice."</p><p>Sunday's election results could reverberate across German politics.</p><p>For Merkel, an election debacle for either her CDU or junior coalition partner the SPD would pose another threat to their uneasy coalition.</p><p>The veteran leader has already pledged to step down when her current term ends in 2021, but regional election upsets could speed up her government's demise.</p><p>Poor results for the SPD, already demoralized by a string of election defeats, would boost internal critics who want the party to leave Merkel's government quickly.</p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190814/chemnitz-saxony-elections-anti-foreigner-migrant">Chemnitz: Portrait of a city shaken by anti-foreigner riots</a></strong></span></strong></span></p><div style="position: absolute; top: 915.667px; width: 1px; height: 1px; overflow: hidden; left: -1000px;"> </div>