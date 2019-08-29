Germany's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

German unemployment stable despite recession warning

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
29 August 2019
12:45 CEST+02:00
unemploymentjobscareer

Share this article

German unemployment stable despite recession warning
A federal employment agency building in Germany. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
29 August 2019
12:45 CEST+02:00
Germany's labour market remains robust, but is starting to feel the impact of a slowing economy, official data showed Thursday.

Federal labour agency (BA) chief Detlef Scheele said in a statement that "the weak economic phase" Germany is experiencing has also left "a slight mark" on the job market amid fears of a looming recession, but "all in all, however, it is proving to be robust".

Seasonally-adjusted figures showed five percent of people out of work in August, the same level for the previous three months consecutively.

READ ALSO: German economy is down on its knees: Is a recession looming?

However in absolute terms - widely referenced in public debate but less representative of underlying trends - unemployment increased 44,000 month-on-month to 2.32 million people out of work.

Meanwhile, vacancies fell by 8,000 in August, also in adjusted figures - the fifth consecutive decrease in a row.

The slight drop in figures mirrors a more worrying trend in Europe's biggest economy with the central bank or Bundesbank having last week issued a warning that Germany could enter recession in the third quarter.

Falling orders against the backdrop of a trade war between the US and China, two of its main customers, have hit Germany's manufacturing industry hard.

The outlook for German growth "is not good" and "dark clouds are fuelling fears in the labour market", says Martin Mueller, labour market expert at KfW Bank, but "there is no sign of a recession yet, however.

Lowest level in Bavaria

At regional level, the unemployment rate remains at its lowest in Bavaria, at 2.9 percent, and Baden-Wuerttemberg, 3.3 percent.

It remains highest in the capital Berlin, at eight percent, and the state of Bremen, where it is a Germany-high figure of 10.3 percent.

 
Jobs in Germany
unemploymentjobscareer
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

 

Popular articles

  1. Is it ever legally too hot to go to work or school in Germany?
  2. Everything that changes in September 2019 in Germany
  3. Updated: The ultimate Brexit checklist for Brits in Germany
  4. German phrase of the day: Die Daumen drücken
  5. Escaped deadly cobra still on the loose in German town

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

 

More news

Discussion forum

30/08
Neighbours trespassing in my backyard
29/08
Share your experience on preparing to take the Deutsch B1 exam
28/08
Getting fired with an unlimited contract
28/08
Running a bed and breakfast business in Germany
28/08
German Capital Gains Tax on Overseas Property
27/08
Car registration address change
View all discussions

Noticeboard

14/08
Native English Speaking Counselling Service
13/08
Room for artist to write and draw - Kreuzberg - 10965 area
07/08
Diffusion 2019: 15 protocols and 2 days of hacking
11/07
TAIMI - Gay dating & social network launches in Germany!
View all notices
Post a new notice