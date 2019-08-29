Germany's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Five people arrested for allegedly 'enslaving' German teens

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
29 August 2019
11:40 CEST+02:00
policecrimeromaniaarrests

Share this article

Five people arrested for allegedly 'enslaving' German teens
Archive photo shows police siren. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
29 August 2019
11:40 CEST+02:00
A German man and four others were arrested in Romania for allegedly holding troubled German teenagers like slaves, officials said Thursday.

A judge ordered the five to be detained for 30 days, the German's lawyer loan Sas told AFP.

The man, who founded a programme for adolescents with problems, is "accused of creating an organized criminal group, human trafficking and sequestration", he said.

"There is no proof against him," Sas said, adding the centre continued to operate.

The man's German wife and two others, who were also involved with the programme, have been placed under judicial control and will have to report to police while investigations are on, prosecutors said.

The "Projekt Maramures", financed by the German state, was licensed by Romania's labour ministry, according to investigators.

A German foreign ministry spokeswoman has said her country had not been aware of any problem in the past 20 years.

But Romanian prosecutors allege children aged 12 to 18 were detained in "slavery-like conditions", forced to "do exhausting physical labour".

They were treated in "humiliating and degrading" ways on a farm and in numerous households in the Maramures county village of Viseu de Sus.

The teens were beaten, deprived of food, not allowed to study or take prescription medicines, had no contact with the outside world and were targets of "harsh and brutal methods of so-called re-education", they said.

A total of 20 children were in the centre when prosecutors searched it on Tuesday, together with seven in other houses, according to the local child protection agency.

Four of the children are now in the care of social services, waiting for their parents or legal guardian.

"The others are still in the centre, which continues to function normally," Sas told AFP.

Abuse allegations surrounding the programme have surfaced in Romanian media in the past, but no action had been taken until now.

 
policecrimeromaniaarrests
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

 

Popular articles

  1. Is it ever legally too hot to go to work or school in Germany?
  2. Everything that changes in September 2019 in Germany
  3. Updated: The ultimate Brexit checklist for Brits in Germany
  4. German phrase of the day: Die Daumen drücken
  5. Escaped deadly cobra still on the loose in German town

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

 

More news

Discussion forum

30/08
Neighbours trespassing in my backyard
29/08
Share your experience on preparing to take the Deutsch B1 exam
28/08
Getting fired with an unlimited contract
28/08
Running a bed and breakfast business in Germany
28/08
German Capital Gains Tax on Overseas Property
27/08
Car registration address change
View all discussions

Noticeboard

14/08
Native English Speaking Counselling Service
13/08
Room for artist to write and draw - Kreuzberg - 10965 area
07/08
Diffusion 2019: 15 protocols and 2 days of hacking
11/07
TAIMI - Gay dating & social network launches in Germany!
View all notices
Post a new notice