Former German cycling star fined for attacking escort at Frankfurt hotel

<p>In a statement, the state prosecutor in Frankfurt said without naming the accused that a former German professional cyclist had been fined €7,200 on suspicion of bodily harm and attempted duress.</p><p>Ullrich, 45, had been placed under investigation for having attacked and injured a 31-year-old escort in his room at the luxury hotel Villa Kennedy on August 10th, 2018.</p><p>The former cycling star, whose career ended in ignominy in 2007 following a doping scandal, is alleged to have insulted the Congolese escort and demanded the return of a €600 payment for her services.</p><p>When the woman attempted to flee, he grabbed her throat and pushed her against the wall before strangling her and punching her arm, the prosecutor's statement said.</p><p>The attack, carried out while Ullrich was under the influence of drugs and alcohol, left the Congolese woman with a haematoma and difficulties moving.</p><p>The initial investigation into attempted homicide was dropped because the strangling was not strong enough to put the victim's life in danger, the prosecutor said.</p><p>Following an apology and financial compensation from Ullrich, no further charges will be pressed.</p><p>The case marks a new low for the disgraced former cycling star.</p><p>One of the riders accused as part of the Operation Puerto doping case in 2006, Ullrich retired from cycling still protesting his innocence in 2007.</p><p>He was found guilty by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in 2012 and stripped of all his results since 2005.</p><p>In the last year, his struggles with alcohol and drug abuse have made headlines in the German press.</p><p>According to German newspaper Bild am Sonntag, Ullrich checked into a rehabilitation clinic in Florida in September 2018, just a month after the attack in the hotel.</p>