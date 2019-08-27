'A passion for cars': Former VW boss Ferdinand Piëch dies at 82

<p>"My husband... died suddenly and unexpectedly on August 25" after a life"marked by a passion for cars and the employees who build them," Ursula Piechsaid in a brief statement sent by her lawyer to AFP, confirming earlier Germanpress reports.</p><p>According to several media including the Bild newspaper and DPA news agency, Pi<span class="st"><em>ë</em></span>ch died Sunday night at a hospital in Rosenheim in Bavaria, where he was admitted after collapsing at a restaurant in front of his wife.</p><p>Born in Vienna, Pi<span class="st"><em>ë</em></span>ch led VW from 1993 to 2002 before becoming head of the supervisory board until 2015.</p><p>He left amid the so-called "dieselgate" scandal when it was discovered the company fit millions of cars with devices allowing them to fool exhaust emissions tests.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1566893309_piesch2.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p><i><span style="font-size:10px;">Piëch next to an a new Audi in 1981. Photo: DPA</span></i></p><p>In 2017, Pi<span class="st"><em>ë</em></span>ch signed a deal to sell most of his stake -- worth about a billion euros in VW parent company Porsche SE to other members of the Porsche-Pi<span class="st"><em>ë</em></span>ch family -- a motoring dynasty descended from the inventor of the VW Beetle.</p><p>Pi<span class="st"><em>ë</em></span>ch reportedly claimed that company chiefs including then CEO Martin Winterkorn, knew about emissions cheating earlier than they admitted.</p><p>Pi<span class="st"><em>ë</em></span>ch was the grandson of Ferdinand Porsche, inventor of the iconic Beetle and founder of luxury sports carmaker Porsche.</p><p>It was at Porsche that Pi<span class="st"><em>ë</em></span>ch began his career at the start of the 1960s, switching to Audi, VW's top-of-the-range carmaker, in 1972 and becoming its chairman in 1988 before taking over the VW group five years later.</p><p>Reputed as having an autocratic management style, he was referred to as "MrVolkswagen".</p>