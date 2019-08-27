Visionary and autocrat: Remembering 'Mr Volkwagen' Piëch

<p>He was celebrated as a visionary corporate leader and brilliant engineer who knew every model leaving the production line down to the last bolt.</p><p>But the man with the steel-blue eyes was also feared as a ruthless manager and master of intrigue who used his connections to fight his many battles.</p><p>During his over half-century career he turned VW into a 13-brand empire and pillar of the German economy with now 660,000 employees.</p><p>But in the end he left it in anger shortly before the company faced its worst ever crises with the "dieselgate" scandal.</p><p>"Piëch wasn't just any car boss," judged top-selling Bild daily. "With him, a piece of German economic history dies. He was the last auto manager to build his own cars."</p><p>News weekly Der Spiegel dubbed him the "Engineer of Power ... a brilliant technician and Machiavellian master".</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1566915953_piech3.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 463px;" /><i><span style="font-size:10px;"> Piëch at a press conference in Stuttgart in 2002. Photo: DPA</span></i></p><p><strong>'Dark time'</strong>Ferdinand Karl Piëch was born in Vienna on April 17th, 1937.</p><p>His father Anton ran the VW plant founded by Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler during World War II.</p><p>His mother Louise was the daughter of Ferdinand Porsche, inventor of the iconic Beetle.</p><p>As a child, Ferdinand battled dyslexia and brought home poor grades. He was sent off to a tough boarding school -- a "dark time" which hardened his character, as he later recalled.</p><p>He studied mechanical engineering and wrote his master thesis on Formula 1 engines, then started at Stuttgart-based Porsche.</p><p>There Piëch oversaw the design of the iconic Porsche 917, sales of which took off after it won races including the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans.</p><p>Two years later he switched to Audi, turning the VW subsidiary into a premium car maker that could compete with BMW and Daimler's Mercedes, and becoming its chairman in 1988.</p><p>Piëch then applied his magic to Wolfsburg-based VW, taking over in 1993 when it suffered massive losses. He fired managers, streamlined production and rapidly boosted sales and profits.</p><p>He ran it until 2002 when, under company policy, he had to retire at age 65, but remained on its supervisory board until 2015 -- having grown VW into a conglomerate that now includes brands Bentley, SEAT, Skoda, Bugatti and Lamborghini.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1566915308_piech.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /><i>Ferdinand Piech (l), then Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG, presents the new 1-litre VW car in Hamburg alongside his successor Bernd Pitschesrieder. Photo: DPA</i></p><p><strong>Battles and triumphs</strong></p><p>Perhaps his toughest battle had come in 2009 when the Porsche family tried to take over Volkswagen in a clash of dynasties.</p><p>In the end, the opposite happened and, in a triumph for "Mr Volkswagen", Porsche became one of the brands in the VW stable.</p><p>Piëch pushed VW on to become the world leader, selling over 10 million vehicles a year, and battling Japan's Toyota for global dominance.</p><p>His reign ended when he went to war in 2015 with his long-time confidant, CEO Martin Winterkorn, and lost support of key players on the supervisory board.</p><p>He had to admit defeat and left the company in anger -- arguably just in time.</p><p>Months later the "dieselgate" scandal broke when US regulators discovered VW had fitted millions of cars with devices allowing them to cheat exhaust emissions tests.</p><p>The corporate disaster has so far cost the group more than 30 billion euros and greatly damaged the image of the German automotive sector.</p><p>In 2017, Piëch sold off most of his stake, worth about a billion euros, to other members of the Porsche-Piech family.</p><p>On Sunday evening Piëch, who had 12 children from different relationships, collapsed in a restaurant in Rosenheim, Bavaria in front of his wife Ursula, 63, and died that night in hospital.</p><p>Auto industry expert Ferdinand Dudenh<span class="ILfuVd"><span class="e24Kjd">ö</span></span>ffer was among many who honoured hislegacy, saying that "without Piëch, the automotive world would look very different today".</p><p><i>By Frank Zeller</i></p>