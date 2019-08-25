Police probe Georgian's 'execution' in Berlin park

<p>Police have arrested a 49-year-old suspect from Russia's Chechnya republic over Friday's murder of the man media identified only as Zelimkhan K., 41.</p><p>The killer had approached his victim from behind, as he was on his way to a mosque, shot him twice and fled by bicycle in what one witness described as an "execution" style killing.</p><p>Police divers later recovered a Glock handgun, a wig and the bicycle from the nearby Spree river, reported Bild am Sonntag newspaper.</p><p>A large sum of money was found in the home of the suspect, according to Tagesspiegel daily.</p><p>The victim was reportedly a veteran of the Second Chechen War (1999-2009) who later joined a Georgian anti-terrorist unit.</p><p>In 2012, his unit engaged in an operation against militants holding hostages in the Lopota gorge near the border with Russia's Dagestan republic.</p><p>German media said the murder was believed to be a revenge killing related to the victim's military past.</p><p>One of his sons said Zelimkhan K., a father of five, had survived four previous attempts on his life, the most recent in 2015 in Tiflis, Georgia, B.Z. daily reported.</p><p>For the past few years Zelimkhan K. had been living in Berlin under an assumed identity.</p><p>German police had, meanwhile, also listed him a potentially militant Islamist for reasons still unclear, Bild reported.</p>