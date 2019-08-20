Summer returns to Germany as temperatures up to 30C forecast

Going by the recent cloudy skies, showers and thunderstorms, many may have feared that summer had long gone. But the weather is set to improve steadily over the coming days.

Warm temperatures that could climb as high as 30C are expected in parts of Germany at the end of the week and next week.

It will be some relief for those in Germany who have been experiencing severe weather. A warning for heavy rain in the south was still in place on Tuesday.

An den Alpen und im Vorland ist bis Mittwochfrüh eine Dauerregenwarnung mit Mengen bis 50 l/qm aktiv. Vom nördlichen Oberbayern bis in die Oberpfalz tritt aktuell Starkregen mit Mengen bis 25 l/qm in einer Stunde auf. Infos unter https://t.co/c0actryFJD. /N pic.twitter.com/E8gnHqexmi — DWD (@DWD_presse) August 20, 2019

But according to the German Weather Service (DWD), from Wednesday the mercury is set to rise in most parts of the country, with highs of about 21 to 25C forecast. In the southeast of Germany it will remain chilly at around 17 to 21C.

And from Thursday, the hot temperatures return in full force. It will be around 22 to 28C and the sun is set to shine.

On Friday temperatures could even rise to 30C in some places, especially in the west, central and some parts of east Germany, including Berlin.

The weekend is also set to be stunning with lots of sunshine and high temperatures.

However, forecasters say it will become cooler at night so remember to take a light jacket out with you. There is a small risk of thunderstorms in the Alps area, according to DWD.