Germany's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Photo of the Day: Meet the gay Berlin penguins who've adopted an egg

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
12 August 2019
17:12 CEST+02:00
penguinszooparents

Share this article

Photo of the Day: Meet the gay Berlin penguins who've adopted an egg
Skipper and Ping in their enclosure in the Berlin zoo. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
12 August 2019
17:12 CEST+02:00
A same-sex penguin couple are caring for an abandoned egg in Berlin's zoo.

King penguins Skipper and Ping have been looking after the egg since July, German media reported on Friday.

According to staff at the Berlin zoo, the couple have been desperate to have a chick of their own for a while, and have even tried "to hatch fish and stones" in their bid to become parents. 

Zoo spokesman Maximilian Jäger said the couple are "behaving like model parents" and "taking turns to keep the egg warm" by nesting it on their feet under their belly skin. 

The pair were given the egg to look after because the female penguin in the group hadn't shown much interest. They've now been carefully protecting and guarding the egg from any dangers. 

However, it's not known if the egg has been fertilized. If they are lucky then a new chick will join the family after about 55 days. 

Skipper and Ping, who are both 10-years-old, moved to Berlin from Hamburg's Hagenbeck Zoo in April, and have been inseparable ever since.

Many people have welcomed the news like this Twitter user who wished the penguins good luck. 

Gay penguins of either sex are not unusual, and can be found in the wild and in captivity.

READ ALSO: Zoo showcases gay penguins for Munich Pride

"Same sex penguin pairs also exist in natural habitats," said Jäger.

 
penguinszooparents

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Germany to suspend Amazon aid to Brazil
  2. Deliveroo pulls out of Germany
  3. 'I've never been able to shake off the feeling of being a foreigner': How tolerant is Germany?
  4. Working in Germany: The three tricks to impressing managers
  5. From climate action to 'Soli' tax: What you need to know about Germany's planned changes

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

VIDEO: Three surprising facts that will make you want to visit Malta

Game of Thrones has ended but it lives on in Malta! Find out how and learn two more unexpected facts about this little archipelago in the middle of the Med.

More news

Discussion forum

12/08
Living in Aschheim
10/08
Problems buying bad goods on eBay Germany
10/08
Knitting translation
09/08
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB) in Sept 2019, in Stuttgart
09/08
Rules of the road for cyclists
08/08
Knots in back muscles
View all discussions

Noticeboard

07/08
Diffusion 2019: 15 protocols and 2 days of hacking
20/07
Single Room Apartment Pfarrkirchen
11/07
TAIMI - Gay dating & social network launches in Germany!
22/05
3.5 room apartment in Munich Schwabing to rent
22/05
Great & charming flat in Berlin
14/05
Kopernikusstraße 8, Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg 10245 Berlin, G
View all notices
Post a new notice