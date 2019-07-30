Germany's news in English

Tell us: What are the best and worst things about healthcare in Germany?

30 July 2019
12:29 CEST+02:00
Photo: DPA
Most foreign residents in Germany will experience the health care system at some point, be it for a routine check up or longer hospital stay. Tell us about your experiences and how they differ from your home country.

Most of us will experience the German health care system at some point, whether it's just a trip to the doctor or a spell in hospital.

It can be a nerve-wracking experience for foreign residents especially if they don't know the language.

And what about the question of health insurance? Would you recommend public or private? And is there a company you would recommend? 

Help keep our readers informed by answering the quick questions below.

 
