Man accused of pushing boy under train in Frankfurt is father-of-three

30 July 2019
12:32 CEST+02:00
Emergency services at the scene at Frankfurt main station on Monday. Photo: DPA
30 July 2019
12:32 CEST+02:00
An Eritrean man accused of killing an eight-year-old boy by pushing him under a train is a Swiss-based father-of-three who will be examined for a psychiatric disorder, authorities said Tuesday.

German prosecutors laid murder and attempted murder charges against the
40-year-old, who had on Tuesday also pushed the boy's mother onto the tracks at Frankfurt's main station, and tried but failed to do the same to a 78-year-old woman.

The mother, also 40, was able to roll off the tracks at the last moment to avoid the arriving ICE train that killed her son.

SEE ALSO: Security debate sparked in Germany following death of child pushed in front of train

The man, who was arrested shortly after, did not previously know the victims and showed no signs of alcohol or drug use, said Frankfurt public prosecutors spokeswoman Nadja Niesen.

"The crime suggests a psychiatric disorder," she told a press conference.

"In the course of the subsequent investigation, the accused will certainly be psychiatrically examined, to allow an assessment of his criminal culpability."

The horrific crime dominated newspaper front-pages and TV news bulletins, while citizens laid flower wreaths, candles and stuffed toys at the site of the killing.

A memorial service was scheduled at the station at 4:30 pm.

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer cut short his summer holiday to meet the heads of major security agencies in Berlin Tuesday before giving a press conference.

Frankfurt prosecutors said in a statement that "a 40-year-old man from Switzerland with Eritrean citizenship is accused of having first pushed a 40-year-old woman ... and then her eight-year-old son in front of an approaching ICE express train.

"Subsequently, he tried to push another woman into the track bed but failed.

"While the mother could roll off after the fall and move herself onto a narrow footpath between two tracks, her child was caught by the arriving train and died, on the spot, of his injuries."

The man ran down a platform and across tracks but was followed by passers-by, including an off-duty police officer, and overpowered by police two blocks from the station.

Niesen said the man had not yet spoken about his motive.

He had lived in Switzerland since 2006, was a married father of three, and had told police he had arrived several days ago by train from Basel, Niesen said.

If formally charged, tried and then found guilty, he would face a likely term of life in prison, she said.

SEE ALSO: Boy, 8, dies after being pushed in front of train in Frankfurt

 
frankfurtcrime

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
- 30 Jul 2019 16:35
Why is it important that the man is Eritrean? What does that have to do with anything?
- 30 Jul 2019 17:53
It is important as it may have everything to do with what has happened. Either way this is such a horrific incident it has to be taken into account along with everything else (all the facts have to be taken into account in order to know why this happened in order to prevent another innocent/child being killed). To not include where a person came from or their life choices etc would do a disservice to the victims
- 30 Jul 2019 22:36
So, are you saying that someone coming from Eratria is more likely to push people in front of trains? If I tell you where I come from, will you make immediate judgements about me too?
- 31 Jul 2019 04:37
You have misunderstood my meaning. I am saying you have to take everything into account and that include Anywhere in the world a person is from. This is not to form an immediate judgement but helps towards an informed judgement along with ALL other evidence. Nothing must be missed, to do so would dishonor humanity and the victims of any such crime. This is ultimately about doing justice for the victims.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

