Man accused of pushing boy under train in Frankfurt is father-of-three

<p>German prosecutors laid murder and attempted murder charges against the40-year-old, who had on Tuesday also pushed the boy's mother onto the tracks at Frankfurt's main station, and tried but failed to do the same to a 78-year-old woman.</p><p>The mother, also 40, was able to roll off the tracks at the last moment to avoid the arriving ICE train that killed her son.</p><p>The man, who was arrested shortly after, did not previously know the victims and showed no signs of alcohol or drug use, said Frankfurt public prosecutors spokeswoman Nadja Niesen.</p><p>"The crime suggests a psychiatric disorder," she told a press conference.</p><p>"In the course of the subsequent investigation, the accused will certainly be psychiatrically examined, to allow an assessment of his criminal culpability."</p><p>The horrific crime dominated newspaper front-pages and TV news bulletins, while citizens laid flower wreaths, candles and stuffed toys at the site of the killing.</p><p>A memorial service was scheduled at the station at 4:30 pm.</p><p>German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer cut short his summer holiday to meet the heads of major security agencies in Berlin Tuesday before giving a press conference.</p><p>Frankfurt prosecutors said in a statement that "a 40-year-old man from Switzerland with Eritrean citizenship is accused of having first pushed a 40-year-old woman ... and then her eight-year-old son in front of an approaching ICE express train.</p><p>"Subsequently, he tried to push another woman into the track bed but failed.</p><p>"While the mother could roll off after the fall and move herself onto a narrow footpath between two tracks, her child was caught by the arriving train and died, on the spot, of his injuries."</p><p>The man ran down a platform and across tracks but was followed by passers-by, including an off-duty police officer, and overpowered by police two blocks from the station.</p><p>Niesen said the man had not yet spoken about his motive.</p><p>He had lived in Switzerland since 2006, was a married father of three, and had told police he had arrived several days ago by train from Basel, Niesen said.</p><p>If formally charged, tried and then found guilty, he would face a likely term of life in prison, she said.</p>