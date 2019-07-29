Germany braced for more hail, thunder and torrential rain

The German Weather Service (DWD) issued storm warnings for the eastern part of the country, including Berlin, on Monday.

"In the afternoon and evening in particular, there will be local storms with heavy rainfall of around 35 litres per square metre falling in a short amount of time, hail of around 2cm and gusts of wind of around 80 km/h", said the DWD in its forecast.

Occasionally, "extremely heavy rainfall" of 40 litres per square metre within an hour is possible, they said.

Im Nordosten heute erneut erhöhte Unwettergefahr durch Gewitter mit heftigem Starkregen! Infos folgen #Vorabinformation /V pic.twitter.com/1A351TgNtv — DWD (@DWD_presse) July 29, 2019

The DWD tweeted that there was an increased risk of severe weather, including thunderstorms and rain.

Temperatures are expected to reach between 27 and 31C.

It came after a weekend of unsettled weather following last week's record-breaking heatwave. Heavy rain led to several accidents on the motorway between Thuringia and Hesse on Saturday and Sunday.

There was also huge amounts of rainfall and thunderstorms in the south of Germany, resulting in some homes becoming flooded in the Miesbach district in Bavaria.

In Baden-Württemberg, roads in the district of Reutlingen were flooded. A rescue mission was also underway Monday after two men became trapped by rising water in the Falkensteiner cave while they were exploring in the Swabian Alb region on Sunday.

Around 80 firefighters, rescue workers and cave rescuers were on site, reported Spiegel.

In the coming days it is likely to be cloudy with more rain across Germany – and even some more thunderstorms.

Temperatures will be around 26 to 29C but it's likely to become cooler towards the end of the week.

Record-breaking temperatures

Last Thursday the highest ever temperatures since records began were recorded in Germany amid a Europe wide heatwave.

The new all-time was recorded in Lingen, Lower Saxony, where the mercury reached 42.6C at 6pm on Thursday.

Until last week, the previous heat record was 40.3 degrees, measured in the summer of 2015 in Kitzingen, Bavaria.