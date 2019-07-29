Germany braced for more hail, thunder and torrential rain

<p>The German Weather Service (DWD) issued storm warnings for the eastern part of the country, including Berlin, on Monday.</p><p>"In the afternoon and evening in particular, there will be local storms with heavy rainfall of around 35 litres per square metre falling in a short amount of time, hail of around 2cm and gusts of wind of around 80 km/h", said the DWD in its forecast.</p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190726/storms-on-the-way-after-germanys-historic-heat-highs">Storms on the way after Germany's record-breaking heatwave</a></strong></span></p><p>Occasionally, "extremely heavy rainfall" of 40 litres per square metre within an hour is possible, they said.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="de">Im Nordosten heute erneut erhöhte Unwettergefahr durch Gewitter mit heftigem Starkregen! Infos folgen <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Vorabinformation?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Vorabinformation</a> /V <a href="https://t.co/1A351TgNtv">pic.twitter.com/1A351TgNtv</a></p>— DWD (@DWD_presse) <a href="https://twitter.com/DWD_presse/status/1155734177490374656?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 29, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p><i>The DWD tweeted that there was an increased risk of severe weather, including thunderstorms and rain. </i></p><p>Temperatures are expected to reach between 27 and 31C. </p><p>It came after a weekend of unsettled weather following last week's record-breaking heatwave. Heavy rain led to several accidents on the motorway between Thuringia and Hesse on Saturday and Sunday.</p><p>There was also huge amounts of rainfall and thunderstorms in the south of Germany, resulting in some homes becoming flooded in the Miesbach district in Bavaria. </p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>IN PICTURES: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190725/in-pictures-how-germany-is-dealing-with-the-extreme-temperatures">How Germany is dealing with 'hottest ever temperatures'</a></strong></span></p><p>In Baden-Württemberg, roads in the district of Reutlingen were flooded. A rescue mission was also underway Monday after two men became trapped by rising water in the Falkensteiner cave while they were exploring in the Swabian Alb region on Sunday.</p><p>Around 80 firefighters, rescue workers and cave rescuers were on site, reported <a href="https://www.spiegel.de/panorama/gesellschaft/falkensteiner-hoehle-erster-eingeschlossener-mann-gerettet-a-1279436.html" target="_blank">Spiegel. </a></p><p>In the coming days it is likely to be cloudy with more rain across Germany – and even some more thunderstorms. </p><p>Temperatures will be around 26 to 29C but it's likely to become cooler towards the end of the week.</p><p><strong>Record-breaking temperatures</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190725/heatwave-new-record-in-germany-as-temperature-rises-to-426c">Last Thursday the highest ever temperatures since records began were recorded</a> in Germany amid a Europe wide heatwave.</p><p>The new all-time was recorded in Lingen, Lower Saxony, where the mercury reached 42.6C at 6pm on Thursday.</p><p>Until last week, the previous heat record was 40.3 degrees, measured in the summer of 2015 in Kitzingen, Bavaria.</p>