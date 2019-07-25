IN PICTURES: How Germany is dealing with 'hottest ever temperatures'

Cooling off in sizzling Lingen

A new temperature record was recorded on Thursday as the mercury rose to over 42C in Lingen, Lower Saxony. In the town, youngsters cooled off in water fountains or headed to the pool.

Hitze in Deutschland sorgt für internationale Aufmerksamkeit /kis https://t.co/QA7QFdtzLK — DWD (@DWD_presse) July 25, 2019

Chilling at the (busy) beach

If you're not working then you may have opted to head to the beach to do some relaxing. But a lot of people probably had the same idea – like those caught up on this busy beach in Zinnowitz on the northern German island of Usedom on the Baltic Sea on Wednesday.

Tough for animals

Berlin Tierpark's polar bear Hertha is probably not enjoying this scorching summer. Staff have been helping her – and her mum Tonja – keep cool, as this picture taken on Wednesday shows.

We couldn't not share this gorgeous photo of a deer jumping through a field at sunrise on Tuesday in Erding, Bavaria. It's probably the coolest time of the day...

Sorry, we're closed

Some stores, cafes and restaurants have been closing up because of the heat – a phenomenon known as 'hitzefrei' (literally heat free) in Germany. This photo shows a store in Geilenkirchen where a heat record was set on Wednesday.

Jumping into the water

Plunging into the water is perhaps the best way to stay cool. Here, a man jumps into the Ammersee in Utting, Bavaria, during the sunshine and high temperatures on Wednesday. Looks like fun, we're not going to lie.

Here, a bather jumps into an outdoor pool (Freibad) in the late evening sun in Bielefeld.

During the heatwave, locals in Munich have been heading to the banks of the Isar river to cool down.

The whole of Germany has been experiencing these high temperatures. Below, a couple sit with their son on the shore of Lake Constance in Friedrichshafen, Baden-Württemberg.

Hot in the city

This photo of Frankfurt shows the heat of the sizzling Thursday midday sun from a distance.

Here, a photographer has caught the sun rising between the towers of the cathedral "Saint Peter and Paul" in Obermachtal, Baden-Württemberg.

