IN PICTURES: How Germany is dealing with 'hottest ever temperatures'

<p><strong>Cooling off in sizzling Lingen</strong></p><p>A new temperature record was recorded on Thursday <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190725/heatwave-new-record-in-germany-as-temperature-rises-to-415c">as the mercury rose to over 42C in Lingen, Lower Saxony</a>. In the town, youngsters cooled off in water fountains or headed to the pool.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564065595_122656861.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Photo: DPA</i></span></p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="de">Hitze in Deutschland sorgt für internationale Aufmerksamkeit /kis <a href="https://t.co/QA7QFdtzLK">https://t.co/QA7QFdtzLK</a></p>— DWD (@DWD_presse) <a href="https://twitter.com/DWD_presse/status/1154471959528427521?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 25, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564065799_122656767.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Photo: DPA</i></span></p><p><strong>Chilling at the (busy) beach</strong></p><p>If you're not working then you may have opted to head to the beach to do some relaxing. But a lot of people probably had the same idea – like those caught up on this busy beach in Zinnowitz on the northern German island of Usedom on the Baltic Sea on Wednesday.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564064628_122621310.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Photo: DPA</i></span></p><p><strong>Tough for animals </strong></p><p>Berlin Tierpark's polar bear Hertha is probably not enjoying this scorching summer. Staff have been helping her – and her mum Tonja – keep cool, as this picture taken on Wednesday shows.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564064646_122619451(1).jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 390px;" /><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Photo: DPA</i></span></p><p>We couldn't not share this gorgeous photo of a deer jumping through a field at sunrise on Tuesday in Erding, Bavaria. It's probably the coolest time of the day...</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564066201_122581438.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Photo: DPA</i></span></p><p><strong>Sorry, we're closed</strong></p><p>Some stores, cafes and restaurants have been closing up because of the heat – a phenomenon known as 'hitzefrei' (literally heat free) in Germany. <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190725/heatwave-germany-braced-for-hottest-day-ever-as-temperatures-soar">This photo shows a store in Geilenkirchen where a heat record was set on Wednesday.</a></p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190723/ditching-ac-for-hitzefrei-taking-on-the-german-summer-as-a-californian">Ditching AC for 'hitzefrei': Taking on the German summer as a Californian</a></strong></span></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564064661_122652201.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 419px;" /><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Photo: DPA</i></span></p><p><strong>Jumping into the water</strong></p><p>Plunging into the water is perhaps the best way to stay cool. Here, a man jumps into the Ammersee in Utting, Bavaria, during the sunshine and high temperatures on Wednesday. Looks like fun, we're not going to lie.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564064682_122619175.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 422px;" /><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Photo: DPA</i></span></p><p>Here, a bather jumps into an outdoor pool (Freibad) in the late evening sun in Bielefeld.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564066090_122640001(1).jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 412px;" /><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Photo: DPA</i></span></p><p>During the heatwave, locals in Munich have been heading to the banks of the Isar river to cool down.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564066189_122601293.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 395px;" /><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Photo: DPA</i></span></p><p>The whole of Germany has been experiencing these high temperatures. Below, a couple sit with their son on the shore of Lake Constance in Friedrichshafen, Baden-Württemberg.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564067083_122595447.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Photo: DPA</i></span></p><p><strong>Hot in the city</strong></p><p>This photo of Frankfurt shows the heat of the sizzling Thursday midday sun from a distance.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564064714_122649832.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 305px;" /></p><p><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Photo: DPA</i></span></p><p>Here, a photographer has caught the sun rising between the towers of the cathedral "Saint Peter and Paul" in Obermachtal, Baden-Württemberg.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1564067212_122609974.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 382px;" /></p><p><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Photo: DPA</i></span></p>