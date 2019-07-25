Germany records highest ever temperature as mercury hits 42.6C

The German Weather Service (DWD) confirmed that 42.6C was recorded at its station in Lingen, Lower Saxony in western part of the country, on Thursday at 6 pm – the hottest temperature since records began.

It came only a few hours after a new record of 41.5C was recorded in Lingen.

On Wednesday, a previous record of 40.5C was reached in Geilenkirchen, near Mönchengladbach.

Until yesterday, the previous heat record was 40.3 degrees and was measured in the summer of 2015 in Kitzingen, Bavaria.

The DWD tweeted to announce the "preliminary new temperature record" in Lingen.

Und die Temperatur steigt weiter: @DWD_presse meldet vorläufigen neuen Temperaturrekord. An der DWD-Station Lingen wurden 41,5°C gemessen. pic.twitter.com/fYOTt51BNp — DWD (@DWD_presse) July 25, 2019

Earlier on Thursday, the DWD said 40.6C was measured at the Bonn-Roleber station at 2.20pm.

But it could yet become even hotter as the mercury continues to rise.

Heat warnings issued

On Thursday, temperatures were expected to be between 32 and 37C in some areas, and in the hottest areas in the western part of the country, they were due to top 40C.

Forecasters said temperatures below 30C will only be found on the Baltic and North Sea coasts or on the mountains above 1000 meters. The highest temperatures of the day are usually reached at about 5pm.

Peak heat warnings were issued by the DWD.