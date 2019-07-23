'Xenophobic motive' behind shooting of Eritrean man near Frankfurt

<p>The East African victim was left seriously wounded after being shot in Wächtersbach, near Frankfurt in the state of Hesse, after being fired at from a vehicle on Monday afternoon.</p><p>The victim is said to be in a stable condition after emergency surgery on his stomach.</p><p>"He became a victim because of his skin colour," public prosecutor Alexander Badle said at a press conference.</p><p>The shooting "had a very clear xenophobic motive," he said, adding however, that "there is no reliable evidence that contact existed... with far-right extremist" groups.</p><p>While searching for the perpetrator, police said they later found a 55-year-old German man "apparently lifeless" in a vehicle in a neighbouring town. He was later confirmed dead in hospital.</p><p>Investigators believe the suspect, who had no previous convictions, killed himself.</p><p>"According to current information, it is likely that this person is the suspected shooter," police said, adding that his death was not caused by their officers.</p><p>Police found five weapons, all legally registered, during a search of the home and car of the suspect, who had recently also sold a sixth gun.</p><p>"Why he legally had such an arsenal of weapons, I cannot give any information about", said Badle.</p><p>A letter was also found, but the prosecutor gave no details.</p>