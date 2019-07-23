Germany's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

'Xenophobic motive' behind shooting of Eritrean man near Frankfurt

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
23 July 2019
13:18 CEST+02:00
crimeshootingglanceracist

Share this article

'Xenophobic motive' behind shooting of Eritrean man near Frankfurt
The shooting happened in the small town of Wächtersbach near Frankfurt. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
23 July 2019
13:18 CEST+02:00
Police said Tuesday that the drive-by shooting of a 26-year-old man from Eritrea in a small west German town was "very clearly" motivated by xenophobia.

The East African victim was left seriously wounded after being shot in Wächtersbach, near Frankfurt in the state of Hesse, after being fired at from a vehicle on Monday afternoon.

The victim is said to be in a stable condition after emergency surgery on his stomach.

"He became a victim because of his skin colour," public prosecutor Alexander Badle said at a press conference.

The shooting "had a very clear xenophobic motive," he said, adding however, that "there is no reliable evidence that contact existed... with far-right extremist" groups.

While searching for the perpetrator, police said they later found a 55-year-old German man "apparently lifeless" in a vehicle in a neighbouring town. He was later confirmed dead in hospital.

Investigators believe the suspect, who had no previous convictions, killed himself.

"According to current information, it is likely that this person is the suspected shooter," police said, adding that his death was not caused by their officers.

Police found five weapons, all legally registered, during a search of the home and car of the suspect, who had recently also sold a sixth gun.

"Why he legally had such an arsenal of weapons, I cannot give any information about", said Badle.

A letter was also found, but the prosecutor gave no details.

 
crimeshootingglanceracist

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. German phrase of the day: Das ist mir egal
  2. 'This isn't normal': Germany braces for fourth heatwave of summer
  3. Recipe: How to make German 'Kleckskuchen'
  4. Woman dies after being pushed in front of oncoming train near Duisburg
  5. 'Heatwave could go down in history': Germany faces temperatures of up to 41C

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Discussion forum

23/07
Cheapest car insurance
23/07
Tax return after working in France and Germany
22/07
Hi, am calling from Microsoft. Your PC is infected
22/07
Share your experience on preparing to take the Deutsch B1 exam
21/07
Memories from childhood
20/07
The coffee thread
View all discussions

Noticeboard

20/07
Single Room Apartment Pfarrkirchen
11/07
TAIMI - Gay dating & social network launches in Germany!
22/05
3.5 room apartment in Munich Schwabing to rent
22/05
Great & charming flat in Berlin
14/05
Kopernikusstraße 8, Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg 10245 Berlin, G
11/05
Looking for an apartment to rent in Frankfurt
View all notices
Post a new notice