German police probe racist motive over shooting of Eritrean man

<p>The East African victim was left seriously wounded after being shot in Wächtersbach, near Frankfurt, after being fired at from a vehicle in broad daylight.</p><p>The victim is said to be in a stable condition after emergency surgery. The shooting took place on Monday afternoon.</p><p>In a statement, the prosecutor's office in Frankfurt said a "xenophobic motive has to be taken into consideration".</p><p>While searching for the perpetrator, police said they later found a 55-year-old German man "apparently lifeless" in a vehicle in a neighbouring town. He was later confirmed dead in hospital.</p><p>"According to current information, it is likely that this person is the suspected shooter," police said, adding that his death was not caused by their officers.</p><p>News site Spiegel Online said investigators believe the suspect may have killed himself.</p><p>It also reported that police found objects which indicated links to the right-wing extremist scene while searching the suspect's home.</p>