Germany's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Frankfurt-bound plane grounded by date seeker’s fake bomb threat

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
21 July 2019
10:02 CEST+02:00

Share this article

Frankfurt-bound plane grounded by date seeker’s fake bomb threat
Photo: AFP
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
21 July 2019
10:02 CEST+02:00
A Serbian man has confessed to calling in a fake bomb threat to Belgrade airport because he was hoping for a date with the air hostess, local media reported Saturday.

The 65-year old man, identified by initials Z.N., told a Belgrade court that he had met a Lufthansa flight attendant in Belgrade and wanted to date her.

On Wednesday, having failed to find her in her hotel, he called the Nikola Tesla airport and reported that a bomb had been placed in a Lufthansa plane.

The idea, he said, was to keep her in town, the media reported.The 130 passengers and five crew members had to be evacuated and were forced to wait several hours while a special police unit checked the plane, before it was cleared to leave for Frankfurt.

Police tracked down the culprit after tracing the landline he had used to make the call.

The court ordered the man held in custody for 30 days and he will be charged with causing panic and unrest. 

 

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Everything you need to know about eating out in Germany
  2. German tourists in Venice hit with €950 fine for making coffee by Rialto bridge
  3. Germany to give millions in extra funding to new 'top universities'
  4. Why do so many people in Germany live alone?
  5. Recipe: How to make German 'Kleckskuchen'

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Discussion forum

22/07
Share your experience on preparing to take the Deutsch B1 exam
21/07
Memories from childhood
20/07
The coffee thread
20/07
Bedbugs infestation
19/07
Is fasting popular in Germany?
19/07
Swearing at people and insulting them is illegal
View all discussions

Noticeboard

20/07
Single Room Apartment Pfarrkirchen
11/07
TAIMI - Gay dating & social network launches in Germany!
22/05
3.5 room apartment in Munich Schwabing to rent
22/05
Great & charming flat in Berlin
14/05
Kopernikusstraße 8, Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg 10245 Berlin, G
11/05
Looking for an apartment to rent in Frankfurt
View all notices
Post a new notice