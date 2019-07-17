Germany's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

German word of the day: Geil

Ana Dilley
news@thelocal.de
17 July 2019
14:40 CEST+02:00
german word of the daylearning german

Share this article

German word of the day: Geil
Photo: Depositphotos
Ana Dilley
news@thelocal.de
17 July 2019
14:40 CEST+02:00
Don’t worry if someone calls you or something that you’re doing ‘geil’. It is not derogatory as it first appears.

Geil’ is just about as omnipresent in Germany as bureaucracy and bratwurst. This colloquial word is commonly used by Germans of all ages and is an excellent way to make yourself sound like a native speaker.

At first glance, this word can confuse some non-native German speakers. If you look up ‘geil’ in a dictionary you will likely find a translation along the lines of horny or lecherous. Whilst this is certainly the original use of this word, colloquially ‘geil’ is far more complimentary.

The best translation for ‘geil’ in its colloquial sense would be something like ‘great,’ 'cool,'  ‘awesome,’ or ‘wicked.’ It can also be used to compliment someone’s appearance, similar to calling someone ‘hot.’

Geil’ is often used on its own as a response to something, to imply the person thinks that thing is great or cool.

This word is so commonly used in its colloquial form that it is very much a part of the mainstream, even being included in the following advert for the popular German supermarket Edeka.

It is not clear when exactly ‘geil’ shifted in meaning and became a popular colloquial adjective but Bruce and Bongo’s song ‘Geil’ from 1986 shows that this word lost its original meaning a while ago.

As ‘geil’ is such a popular adjective there are a number of adverbs it is often compiled with. The most popular combinations are probably 'super geil,' 'mega geil,' and 'echt geil.' All of these emphasize just how great something is.

The German musician Das Kind coined the term 'leider geil' in his song of the same name. This phrase encompasses the idea that something is 'unfortunately' cool, despite the fact that it has negative connotations or effects.

Examples:

A: Heute abend gibt es ein Party.

B: Geil!

A: There’s a party on this evening.

B: Sweet!

Dieses Essen ist mega geil oder?

This food is really awesome isn’t it?

Gestern war der Film super geil, ich würde dir er wirklich empfehlen.

The film yesterday was super good, I’d really recommend it to you.

Der Alkoholkonsum ist ungesund aber leider geil.

Drinking alcohol is unhealthy but unfortunately it's cool.

 

 

 
german word of the daylearning german

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. 10 surprising uses of English in former East Germany
  2. Should Germany be worried about Merkel's health after trembling spells?
  3. EU's likely next boss 'ready' to back another Brexit delay if needed
  4. Summer set to return to Germany with temperatures up to 30C forecast
  5. Chaos at Düsseldorf Airport as passengers forced to leave luggage behind

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

More news

Discussion forum

18/07
Etiquette for parcels left with neighbours
17/07
Consumer Protection or Fraud complaint agency?
17/07
Resigning and taking the rest of your holidays
16/07
Stuttgart for single people
15/07
John Gunn & Partner - Independent insurance broker for expats
15/07
Share your experience on preparing to take the Deutsch B1 exam
View all discussions

Noticeboard

11/07
TAIMI - Gay dating & social network launches in Germany!
22/05
3.5 room apartment in Munich Schwabing to rent
22/05
Great & charming flat in Berlin
14/05
Kopernikusstraße 8, Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg 10245 Berlin, G
11/05
Looking for an apartment to rent in Frankfurt
11/05
2019 Short Film Series - Berlin
View all notices
Post a new notice