Merkel stays seated for second time after shaking spells

<p>Merkel took a seat next to visiting Moldovan Prime Minister Maia Sandu during military honours for her guest, one day before the German leader's 65th birthday.</p><p>She has suffered three bouts of uncontrolled shaking while standing at public ceremonies, and remained seated last week as national anthems were played during a ceremony with Denmark's new prime minister.</p><p><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190711/merkel-sits-through-anthems-after-trembling-spells">'I take care of my health': Merkel sits through official ceremony after shaking spell</a></strong></p><p>However the German chancellor insists she is doing "very well" and there is no need to be alarmed about her wellbeing.</p><p>She has kept up a gruelling schedule since her first trembling spell a month ago including attending a G20 gathering in Japan followed by a crunch EU summit in Brussels.</p><p>Merkel is expected to embark on her annual summer holiday later this month.</p><p>A poll published at the weekend indicated that 59 percent of Germans saw the shaking as Merkel's "private" matter, while 34 percent said it was a matter of public interest.</p><p><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190713/majority-of-germans-believe-merkels-shaking-is-a-private-issue">Most Germans believe Merkel shaking 'a private issue'</a></strong></p><p>Merkel has been in power since 2005 and plans to step down at the end ofher fourth term, in 2021.</p>